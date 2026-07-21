Kamogelo Qolosha won the R1 million grand prize in the Jacaranda FM and Goldrush Make Me A Millionaire campaign on 20 July 2026

Moments after her win, Kamogelo surprised everyone by announcing she would share R100,000 of her own winnings with finalist Hendrik Lubbe

Goldrush also donated R200,000 to Jacaranda FM's Good Morning Angels, funding two additional cochlear implant surgeries

Kamogelo gave R100 000 of her winnings to Hendrik. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

A Johannesburg woman turned her life-changing radio win into a moment no one saw coming. Kamogelo Qolosha, the newest millionaire crowned by Jacaranda FM and Goldrush, chose to give away R100,000 of her own prize money to a fellow finalist just moments after learning she had won.

The grand finale of the Goldrush Make Me A Millionaire campaign aired live on Breakfast with Martin Bester on 20 July 2026. Three finalists, Kamogelo Qolosha, Hendrik Lubbe and Rayvern Coetzee, each stood behind a sealed Goldrush box linked to a unique code. When all three were unlocked at once, Kamogelo's box revealed the R1 million grand prize.

Goldrush had already guaranteed that Hendrik and Rayvern would not walk away empty-handed, awarding both runners-up R100,000 each. But what followed was entirely Kamogelo's own decision.

Kamogelo's Surprise Act of Generosity

Still absorbing the moment, Kamogelo announced she would personally hand Hendrik an additional R100,000 from her winnings, citing the friendship, encouragement and support he had shown her throughout the competition's final stages. An emotional Kamogelo told Martin Bester:

"I am so happy. My family is listening and I just want to tell them that our life has just changed for good. My kids can finally have a better life than I had."

Vuyani Dombo, Managing Director of Jacaranda FM, said the moment caught everyone off guard.

"The R1 million prize was always going to create an unforgettable radio moment, but what happened afterwards was something none of us expected. Watching Kamogelo choose to share part of her winnings reminded everyone listening what generosity looks like."

Kamogelo won R1 Million playing Goldrush Make Me A Millionaire. Image: Supplied

Source: UGC

How the Campaign Unfolded

The Goldrush Make Me A Millionaire campaign ran for six weeks, drawing hundreds of thousands of entries through Goldrush membership registrations, branch visits and WhatsApp sign-ups. Sixty Golden Ticket holders competed in the Amazing Rush at Goldrush Sandridge Square, before the field was reduced to 20 at Goldrush Kolonnade, and finally to three finalists.

The campaign's impact stretched beyond the competition itself. Goldrush donated R200,000 to Jacaranda FM's Good Morning Angels initiative, specifically supporting former Miss South Africa Mia le Roux's About Sound project, which funds cochlear implant surgeries for deaf and hearing-impaired South Africans. The contribution will fund two additional surgeries, raising the total number of recipients from 23 to 25.

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Source: Briefly News