Zimbabwean millionaire Wicknell Chivayo visited Jacob & Co's headquarters in Geneva, hosted by founder Jacob Arabo

Chivayo spent $4.3 million (R70 369 973) on watches, including the Billionaire Double Tourbillon priced at $3.4 million

The flex video divided social media, with some fans celebrating his success while critics questioned the source of his wealth

Wicknell Chivayo spent over R70 million on watches in one sitting. Images: sir_wicknell/ Instagram, wicknellchivayo/ Twitter

Source: UGC

Zimbabwean millionaire Wicknell Chivayo has once again set social media ablaze after revealing he splurged $4.3 million (R70 369 973) on luxury watches during a private visit to the Jacob & Co factory in Geneva, hosted personally by founder Jacob Arabo, widely known as Jacob the Jeweller.

Chivayo shared the experience in a video posted on 11 July 2026, captioning it with his signature blend of faith and flex.

"TIME IS MONEY. That awkward moment when you're invited to the @Jacodandco1 factory by the owner @jacobarabo, and you decide to spoil yourself with a few classic watches worth USD 4.3 million. GOD IS THE GREATEST."

A look inside Wicknell Chivayo's multi-million rand watch collection

Among the pieces he walked away with was the Billionaire Double Tourbillon (Angel Cut), a staggering $3.4 million (R55 598 908) timepiece that served as the highlight of his haul. It costs more than his new Eswatini mansion, which is priced at R50 million.

Chivayo's video featured Arabo himself walking Chivayo through the collection, offering a rare behind-the-scenes look at some of the brand's most exclusive offerings.

Arabo later celebrated the visit on Instagram, posting photos from their meeting.

"Thank you for visiting our headquarters in Geneva, and congratulations on your new watches to the young Zimbabwean billionaire!"

The businessman is no stranger to lavish displays, having built a reputation online for showcasing luxury vehicles, high-level connections, and generous giveaways. This latest video, however, may be his most eye-catching flex yet.

See the men's posts below.

Social media divided over Wicknell Chivayo's latest flex

Reactions online were swift and deeply divided. Supporters rushed to applaud Chivayo's success.

DreAnderz wrote:

"This man @wicknellchivayo is living the life most people read in Books, magazines, and watch in movies, etc. When grace locates you."

TimothyMoyo2 added

"God is the greatest. You have proven that you are a hard worker and you are very rich."

klvnmichaelm drew a personal connection:

"Seeing you do so well, knowing we come from the same place, gives me hope."

While many supporters praised Wicknell Chivayo, critics slammed his extravagant purchases. Image: sir_wicknell

Source: Instagram

Not everyone was impressed, though, taking to social media to criticise the businessman's splurges.

TJosiya took aim at his spending habits:

"He knows you are a reckless spender who doesn't know what to do with money."

MandDLw pointed to a larger issue:

"While Zimbabweans are struggling back at home."

rodneymatsolo criticised:

"How did this man become a billionaire without a legitimate business, in a country drowning in poverty and corruption like Zimbabwe?"

DJ Maphorisa slammed for flaunting his wealth

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to DJ Maphorisa's video, showing off his pricey outfit for Afronation.

The DJ was dragged on social media for flaunting his wealth, with several users saying he behaved like someone who isn't used to being rich.

Source: Briefly News