A content creator shared a video showing Lululemon and Victoria's Secret activewear selling for under R130 at a JAM Clothing store in Umhlanga

The same branded items retail for over R1,100 to R2,800 in Dubai, making the South African prices a massive bargain

South Africans in the comments said JAM had been their best-kept secret for years, with some urging others to keep quiet about the finds

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

A local woman showcased affordable luxury gymwear found at a KZN store. Image: @pascale_marshall

Source: TikTok

A South African content creator set TikTok on fire after revealing that branded activewear from Lululemon and Victoria's Secret was sitting on the shelves of a JAM Clothing store in Umhlanga, KZN, for as little as R95. Pascale Marshall, who posts under the TikTok handle @pascale_marshall, shared the discovery on 8 July 2026. In the clip, she holds up leggings from both brands and spells out the prices:

Great finds at Umhlanga's Jam store

Lululemon for R95 and Victoria's Secret for R125. To put that into perspective, she points out that the same items sell for around R1,100 to R2,800 in Dubai. To help fellow bargain hunters spot the goods, she shares a few tips. Look for black stickers placed over the Victoria's Secret labels, and small white dots covering the Lululemon logos. Those are the giveaways that you have struck gold.

Watch the TikTok video that excited many viewers below:

Mzansi reacts to the budget activewear find

The video sparked a wave of responses from shoppers who admitted JAM had long been their secret weapon. Several commenters offered their own advice on how to make the most of a visit, including going midweek when new stock arrives.

User @Olivia Abell asked:

"Are they real, though?"

User @joe blazey said:

"Shhh, Jam has been my secret for years!"

User @Zo 🎀💖 wrote:

"Girl, why are you telling people this 😭?"

User @Rakesia 🩰 shared:

"I loved Jam in varsity. I have found Under Armour, Gymshark, and Cotton On leggings."

User @blueisme added:

"PQ also, I have had some amazing finds. But you have to search carefully and go midweek when they get new stock. On weekends, it all gets sold."

User @Londi. G said:

"I bought two VS and, yoh, they’re my favourite."

3 Briefly News articles about good finds

A university student plugged others with four completely free, high-quality study websites designed to help all students succeed academically.

A local woman showcased a selection of homeware from Jet, such as plates, trays, wall art, vases, and more, with prices starting at R89.99, impressing many social media users.

A fashion-forward content creator impressed social media users by showcasing a variety of trendy footwear from Woolworths, which ranged from high heels to flats.

Source: Briefly News