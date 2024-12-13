A local babe went shopping and decided to show off the gorgeous items she found at a homeware store

She posted the items available at Jet Home on her TikTok account, which cheered many ladies

Social media users were thankful for the clip and took to the comment section to express their appreciation

A woman plugged others with items she saw when she visited the Jet Home store. Image: @treasureseshibile24

Source: TikTok

When social media platforms aren't making us laugh with hilarious skits shared by users or making us cry with heartbreaking content, they're introducing us to affordable items sold at places we didn't even know existed.

A local babe spotted gorgeous homeware at Jet and decided to film a video to share on her TikTok under the handle @treasureseshibe24, a gesture that many appreciated.

Showing off items available at the store

In the video, @treasureseshibe24 reveals that she was introduced to Jet Home by other girls and decided to check it out for herself. She proceeds to showcase items such as plates, trays, glasses, wall art, vases, and more, with prices starting at R89.99.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the homeware plug

The content creator's video impressed many social media users, who eagerly expressed their excitement. Many asked for the exact store location, noting that their local shops weren't as beautiful as the one in the video, while others promised to go shopping there soon.

User @VictoriaVeronica said:

"Jet home is proper!"

Vicky Mak asked:

"Which mall did you go to? Mine never has this."

User @123 said:

"I was there last week at the Lakeside Mall..lol😅 I took the pics of all the things I want..mali dololo."

User @mushfieka shared:

"Thanks for the plug, I am definitely visiting Jet home soon 🤗🙏🏻."

User @Palesa 🌸 said:

"Every day we’re buying something on this app 😭😂🙆🏽‍♀️. Everything is stunning!"

User @Saziso added:

"This weekend I’ll be there😭."

Source: Briefly News