A local hun received a lot of praise after sharing a post of an affordable item needed to make Christmas special

The lady is an employee at the affordable homeware and decor store that sells the item she was marketing

The woman's post got Mzansi excited, and many filled the comment section with thankful messages promising to get the item for their homes

A Pep employee showed off a reasonably priced Christmas tree. Image: @mosa.hope

A Pep Home store employee famous for marketing some items sold at the giant store came through with a Christmas plug that got Mzansi excited.

The lady displayed the item on her TikTok account under her user handle @mosa.hope_ and attracted 867K views.

The Christmas item display that caught a lot of attention

In the video, TikTok user @mosa.hope_ starts by showing a box of a Christmas tree priced at R199. She takes it out of the box, ensembles it piece by piece, and then adds red ribbons and bubbles.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is grateful for the plug

The video attracted over 500 commenters, who thanked @mosa.hope_ for showing them an affordable item they needed for the festive season. Some shared that it would be their first time buying it, while others shared jokes.

User @Karabo Ceekay said:

"This will be the first year of my life buying a Christmas tree 😅."

User @tumiesoniakekana promised:

"I'm getting a Christmas tree this year not for anybody but my inner child🥺🥺🥰🥰."

User @Chelsea Bester added:

"You deserve a raise for your promotions 😁."

User @Nokwanda❤️ Mhlambo said:

"I have a home this year; I’ll buy things for Christmas ❤️."

User @lee_shamase commented:

"I'm definitely buying this. I have a new home. I'll be celebrating Christmas with my son only💙 ❤️."

User @karynP said:

"Pep has nice things picked up some cool decor today at affordable prices

