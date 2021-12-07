An image showing a Christmas tree made from what looks likes vegetables, including cabbages, has gone viral

A Twitter user, @TheRealMotase_, thought it would be a good idea to remind other locals of the upcoming occasion

Instead of expressing their amazement, netizens lamented the use of vegetables to make the elaborate creation

As the Christmas cheer ramps up across the length and breadth of Mzansi ahead of the December break, locals are beginning to observe the usual festive holiday rites.

In what has been a tough year for South Africans from all walks of life, any number of locals would be the first to admit that they could do with the festive distraction and none more so than decorating the Christmas tree.

A Christmas tree made purely out of veggies is the talk of social media. Image: @TheRealMotase

A Twitter user, , did his part to remind occasion-loving Saffas of what they can look forward to in what is now just over two weeks until Christmas. Heading online, the netizen shared an image of a young girl sitting in front of a large, attractive Christmas tree.

Strikingly, the one of its kind creation appears to have been made out of numerous cabbages, tomatoes and apples – stacked up with its widest part at the base to give it its tree-like shape – making it as noticeable as it is undoubtedly edible.

"The most heartwarming picture I've seen all year," read the caption accompanying the picture.

The young girl in the picture can be seen sitting in a cross-legged position on the front side of the tree with a small cardboard cutout with the words "Merry Christmas" scribbled on it.

Locals on social media were instantly bowled over and headed to the mentions to express their amazement. At the time of publication, the tweet had attracted nearly 7 000 likes.

Genuine concerns over Janu-worry

Briefly News takes a look at some of the colourful responses to the post below.

@SherpardMthomb1 wrote:

"Heartwarming ngwana a bapala ka dijo?"

@thoriso97 said:

"But Heeey she's playing with January food."

@PHASTARICO added:

"In Eastern Cape they will punish you like there's no tomorrow for playing with food and showboating to neighbors."

