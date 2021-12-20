A video has surfaced online that shows three armed men jumping out of a car and rushing up to another vehicle

The trio stun the occupant or occupants, carry out their robbery, and then run back to their car and speed off afterwards

The clip was viewed thousands of times and inspired a flood of stunned reactions from South Africans

Another video making the rounds on social media has South Africans feeling uneasy and on the edge of their seats as the festive season goes into fifth gear ahead of Christmas celebrations at the weekend.

A 45-second clip that captures the occupant of a vehicle getting robbed at the driveway of their home was shared on Twitter by social cohesion advocate and anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee using his @Ambramjee handle. It has since drawn loud reactions from locals on the microblogging platform.

The caption read:

"Robbery: Steenbrass Avenue Lenasia Ext 8 JHB."

The grainy video shows a light delivery vehicle (LDV) stationed at the gate of a home before another car appears coming up behind it in the frame.

Three men are seen jumping out of the pursuing vehicle and quickly running towards the victim or victims, whom the getaway driver made a point to block in to make an escape impossible, despite the former subsequently attempting to reverse but to no avail.

The trio are then seen pouncing on the LDV, presumably brandishing their guns, and for the next 30 seconds, rummage through and relieve the person or people inside it of their possessions. The clip ends with the assailants running back to their car and speeding off, having left a trail of devastation in their wake.

At the time of publishing this story, the clip had garnered nearly 34 000 views as netizens reacted to it in horror. The comments from tweeps comprised everything from lamenting the quality of the CCTV footage to the driver's supposedly slow response in the face of danger.

Locals zero in on chilling footage

Briefly News scanned all the comments to bring readers the various reactions to the post below.

@SidwellNjabulo wrote:

"What's the use of cameras at your house if you can't identify anything. You only have proof that you've been robbed."

@PhindileKumalo4 said:

"That victim driver is so selfless. Instead of quickly running over them as he had a chance, he stopped and let them do whatever. I feel for him though."

@PatrickTPhatudi added:

"Robbery happen unexpected. You become traumatise. Don't try to risk your life because of 4 cell phones."

Couple robbed in driveway of their own home

Elsewhere in recent news, Briefly News reported that a couple lamented the harrowing ordeal they endured when two armed men ran up to them to rob them in the driveway of their home in broad daylight.

The incident happened in an area of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, according to information from Abramjee on Twitter, after he shared a video showing the chilling moment.

The caption read:

"Robbery: Arundel Road Bellair/Malvern area Durban."

In the clip, which has garnered thousands of views, a car was seen reversing into the garage of a house in the eThekwini suburb. As soon as the vehicle got in and stopped, another vehicle which appeared to be a grey VW Polo was seen coming down a turn on the road before stopping at the remote-controlled gate.

