A video showing a couple being accosted in the garage of their home by gun-toting criminals has surfaced online

The incident happened in Bellair, an area of Malvern in Durban, according to Twitter user Yusuf Abramjee

Netizens were shocked by the incident but notably honed in on the bravery shown by one of the victims

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

A couple is lamenting the harrowing ordeal they endured when two armed men ran up to them to rob them in the driveway of their home in broad daylight.

The incident happened in an area of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal, according to information from social cohesion Yusuf Abramjee on Twitter, after he shared a video showing the chilling moment.

A couple in Durban was robbed in the garage of their own home. Image: Screenshots/ @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

The caption read:

"Robbery: Arundel Road Bellair/Malvern area Durban."

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In the clip, which has garnered close to 14 000 views, a car is seen reversing into the garage of a house in the eThekwini suburb. As soon as the vehicle gets in and stops, another vehicle which appears to be a grey VW Polo is seen coming down a turn on the road before stopping at the remote-controlled gate.

From the footage alone, it doesn't appear that the driver, who appears to be a woman, was followed home. There is every indication that it was a crime of opportunity by individuals who were already looking to pounce on an unsuspecting victim at the slightest chance.

The 93-second clip shows two men jumping out of the vehicle as the gate closes slowly behind the homeowner. At just the right time, one of the men appears to squeeze himself in, automatically sending the gate back open.

An older-looking gentleman, who'd emerged from a stairwell close to the garage before getting the slightest hint of the incident that was about to befall them, is surprised by the armed assailants. At first, he appears to be unfazed but then sensibly keeps his composure as a gun is shoved in his face.

The two suspects are then seen quickly rummaging through the vehicle as the man and the woman look on in stunned horror. After managing to grab whatever items they could, the two make a run for it without any further incident.

Justifiably, the man, perhaps on reflex, grabs the opportunity to pick up a brick in the garage as the suspects flee before running after the vehicle, which was just a few meters away. He hurls the brick at it, however, the vehicle seems to speed off before it can make contact.

Saffas lament threat to couple

Social media was abuzz with notable gasps of shock from netizens, who honed in on various aspects of the incident. Briefly News staked out the comments to bring readers all the incredible reactions to the post.

@PrayerTmos wrote:

"Took forever to park the car, this is where/how opportunistic robberies take place."

@EconomicsMoghel said:

"This old man is brave, you could see in his appearance to the approach. He could've wrestled them thugs if he was alone, he protected his queen."

@butiful_flower added:

"I was so worried about that the old man. That gate took so long to close."

Source: Briefly.co.za