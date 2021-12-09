A daring crime may have been orchestrated by a group of potential crooks using a fake CIT van

The van pulled up to a client of SBV, a security company, and loaded cash and drove away

The vehicle had no markings and according to SBV does not belong to the company; the police are on the lookout for the van

PRETORIA - A group of well organised and clever suspected criminals have pulled off a crime that seems more at home in an action movie.

Social media influencer Yusuf Abramjee shared a tweet earlier in the day that the police are on the lookout for a white cash-in-transit van.

The van had no SBV markings and did not belong to the company. Photo credit: @Abramjee

Source: Twitter

Security cameras caught the potential crime as it happened. The vehicle was seen pulling up to the premises of one of SBV, a security company.

The vehicle did not have any SBV markings and according to the security company, the vehicle does not belong to them. The van had the licence plate DM82HSGP.

The South African reported that no details have yet emerged as to whether any arrests have been made or if the police have any more information.

This is a developing story and more details will be reported.

