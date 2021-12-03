A video showing members of a community working together to get money out of a cash in transit van has gone viral on social media

The community members are reportedly from the R511 in Diepsloot area and can be seen scurrying along a road to get to the van in the clip shared online

Many South Africans are worried about the safety of CIT drivers and are wondering why the community thought it was okay to do what they did

Anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee shared a very concerning video of a cash in transit vehicle's heist. It seems as though community members near the R511 in Diepsloot wanted to ensure their festive season is a jolly one.

The video shared by Abramjee shows an influx of people rushing to the CIT van. At the beginning of the video, the van is surrounded by people. A truck passes by and when the cameraman's vision is clear again, people had scattered.

The video has been viewed over 12 400 times on Twitter and has received quite a few retweets from concerned Saffas.

@Dopam1ne shared:

"Just shows how theft has become a culture. Good normal people even take an opportunity for self-gain at the expense of others if presented. Gone are the days of it is not yours, leave it."

@Phuthi53050848 wrote:

"These are clear indications that South Africa is facing a huge problem; particularly of unemployment. If the Government and private sector is not going to resolve the crisis another massive looting is coming that will cause havoc and haunt this country for many years to come. All the signs are there."

@KubekaSiya said:

"It is the fruit of social breakdown and economic exclusion. Crime doesn’t fall from the sky."

@ZolisaMadikize2 asked:

"Do they realise that they will be apprehended when they use that money?"

@EL_Kamo3 tweeted:

"The unemployment rate is high. People are hungry, Big ups to them. Christmas came early for those residents they must enjoy."

@Nuscher_M

"South Africa is a crime scene. The unfortunate part is that we will all pay for these robberies through high bank charges."

