“Even Rain Doesn’t Stop Them”: Cash in Transit Heist Leaves Two Vehicles on Fire

A video clip showing the aftermath of a cash in transit heist in Gauteng is making the rounds on social media

According to reports, two vehicles were set on fire during the seriously dangerous roadside robbery

The incident has many peeps considering going cashless in the hopes of decreasing this kind of crime

Video footage of a cash in transit heist in Witbank is making the rounds on social media. In the clip, a concerned driver passes the crime scene, putting on display the disastrous incident that left a truck overturned and two vehicles on fire.

Video footage of a cash in transit heist in Witbank is making the rounds on social media. Images: @Abramjee/Twitter

Twitter user @Abramjee shared the footage, hoping to continue raising awareness about the growing rate of crime in Mzansi during the festive period.

Check out some of the startled reactions to the clips from local social media users:

@Maps_pj said:

"We need to move to cashless transacting"

@Tumimashabela25 said:

"Even the rain doesn't stop them from blowing those vans."

@NyleTheCooke said:

"LOL not everyone is afraid of getting wet."

@Nyambose3 said:

"Maybe @SANDF_ZA is needed to live on South African streets if you cars which are always highjacked and high level of crime or it is a new normal."

@rholm_charlene said:

'Why is @PresidencyZA allowing this to happen? Why can’t SA stop all these cash transactions? You can’t find money in a danish bank, we are using our cards and cellphone shopping/ Apple Pay etc… before u can access my card you need my CPR number and my NemID."

"Easy pickings": Video of yet another robbery in SA mall has Mzansi unhappy

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that video footage of an attempted robbery in Brakpan is circulating on social media. According to some reports the dramatic incident took place at Carnival Mall.

Heading online, @Abramjee shared a short clip from the all too common event in Mzansi. In the video, a group of shoppers can be seen barricading themselves inside a Dischem pharmacy while the commotion carries on outside.

People were clearly startled and struggling to make sense of what was going on. One lady even calls a relative trying to explain the drama.

Social media users say there were two suspects apprehended by police. One was shot in the head and had to be rushed to hospital.

Check out some of the reactions to the clip below:

@GrahamRMiller said:

"Easy pickings and Christmas is near!"

@mabellkadiaka said:

"It is indeed scary, Glad they shot the perpetrators."

@NWelikhosi said:

"Our government must focus on crime and leave Coronavirus."

@MCVENTA said:

"Update: All Emergency services are on scene 2 suspects arrested and one shot P4!!"

@kmahlaule said:

"I just witnessed this now. Those guys they were walking freely. But I believe they were arrested as theirs was response from law enforcement was supper."

@Stephen37697424 said:

"High unemployment rate."

@rholm_charlene said:

"SA stop the cash transactions, and have peace, and the government will be able to track tax too.. to improve the economy!!!"

@ashthompson1975 said:

"They're robbing Dischem? Are they stocking up on vaccines???"

