“Easy Pickings”: Video of Yet Another Robbery in SA Mall Has Mzansi Unhappy

A video making the rounds on social media shows a robbery in progress at Carnival Mall in Brakpan

Some social media users say a confrontation between police and the suspects took place and one crook is currently in critical condition after being shot in the head

Mzansi was really startled by the footage and headed to the comments section to share their reactions

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

Video footage of an attempted robbery in Brakpan is circulating on social media. According to some reports the dramatic incident took place at Carnival Mall.

Video footage of an attempted robbery in Brakpan is circulating on social media. Images: @Ambramjee/Twitter

Source: Twitter

, @Abramjee shared a short clip from the all too common event in Mzansi. In the video, a group of shoppers can be seen barricading themselves inside a Dischem pharmacy while the commotion carries on outside.

People were clearly startled and struggling to make sense of what was going on. One lady even calls a relative trying to explain the drama.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

Social media users say there were two suspects apprehended by police. One was shot in the head and had to be rushed to hospital.

Check out some of the reactions to the clip below:

@GrahamRMiller said:

"Easy pickings and Christmas is near!"

@mabellkadiaka said:

"It is indeed scary, Glad they shot the perpetrators."

@NWelikhosi said:

"Our government must focus on crime and leave Coronavirus."

@MCVENTA said:

"Update: All Emergency services are on scene 2 suspects arrested and one shot P4!!"

@kmahlaule said:

"I just witnessed this now. Those guys they were walking freely. But I believe they were arrested as theirs was response from law enforcement was supper."

@Stephen37697424 said:

"High unemployment rate."

@rholm_charlene said:

"SA stop the cash transactions, and have peace, and the government will be able to track tax too.. to improve the economy!!!"

@ashthompson1975 said:

"They're robbing Dischem? Are they stocking up on vaccines???"

Botched robbery at Durban mall, robbers accidentally shoot each other

In related news, Briefly News previously reported that four men allegedly tried to rob a shop in the Workshop mall in Durban, but in an awkward turn of events the men accidentally shot each other as they tried to leave the scene on foot.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a police spokesperson, said at 8 am on Monday 22 November 2021 the four men stormed the mall and held staff at a clothing store up at gunpoint. They stole cellphones, but their exact motive is unknown at present.

The suspects got away, but the store opened a case of business robbery at the Durban Central police station, Times Live reports.

Details of the botched robbery

Kyle van Reenen, a spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, stated that paramedics received reports of a shooting at the Workshop mall and they responded to the calls.

According to IOL, the paramedics were greeted by a large number of police officers when they arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Van Reenan added that the suspects and mall security had an altercation, which may have caused the four men to shoot each other by mistake while fleeing.

Reactions to accidental shooting during robbery

@Lindani_031 asked:

"How ya'll know they didn't mean to shoot each other?"

@uBabalwa_ believes:

"Nothing works in this country! Even criminals are incompetent."

@ThembaChrisK said:

"Festive is around the corner. We will see more of these."

@SirrSiz shared:

"A Proudly South African headline."

Source: Briefly.co.za