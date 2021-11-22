Four men are suspected of trying to rob a clothing store in Durban's workshop mall, but allegedly shot each other by mistake as they fled

The men, who were armed, allegedly stole cellphones and held the clothing store's staff up at gunpoint

Paramedics and police were called to the scene, but the suspects had fled and no other injuries were sustained

DURBAN - Four men allegedly tried to rob a shop in the Workshop mall in Durban, but in an awkward turn of events the men accidentally shot each other as they tried to leave the scene on foot.

Captain Nqobile Gwala, a police spokesperson, said at 8 am on Monday 22 November 2021 the four men stormed the mall and held staff at a clothing store up at gunpoint. They stole cellphones, but their exact motive is unknown at present.

The suspects got away, but the store opened a case of business robbery at the Durban Central police station, Times Live reports.

Details of the botched robbery

Kyle van Reenen, a spokesperson for Emer-G-Med, stated that paramedics received reports of a shooting at the Workshop mall and they responded to the calls.

According to IOL, the paramedics were greeted by a large number of police officers when they arrived on the scene. No injuries were reported.

Van Reenan added that the suspects and mall security had an altercation, which may have caused the four men to shoot each other by mistake while fleeing.

Reactions to accidental shooting during robbery

@Lindani_031 asked:

"How ya'll know they didn't mean to shoot each other?"

@uBabalwa_ believes:

"Nothing works in this country! Even criminals are incompetent."

@ThembaChrisK said:

"Festive is around the corner. We will see more of these."

@SirrSiz shared:

"A Proudly South African headline."

