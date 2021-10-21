More than 20 children were injured in a car accident when a BMW SUV crashed into a minibus taxi

The children had been on their way to school when the accident happened on Thursday morning, 21 October

The car was being driven by a 14-year-old when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the school transport taxi

DURBAN - On Thursday morning, 21 October, a minibus taxi collided with an SUV that led to 23 school children sustaining a both minor and serious injuries on Mafukuzela Road in Ntuzuma, north of Durban.

The accident happened at around 7:30am while the children were on their way to school.

More than 20 school kids were injured when the school transport minibus taxi was hit by a BMW SUV. Images: RUSA

Speaking to Briefly News, Prem Balram, Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA) spokesperson, stated that a 14-year-old had been driving his father's BMW when he lost control and collided with the taxi.

Balram added that neither the driver of the minibus taxi nor the teenager were injured. He explained that the children sustained injuries because of the impact of the accident but no child was thrown out of the vehicle.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst says paramedics treated the children at the scene of the accident before they were taken to hospital to receive further care, according to The Witness.

Source: Briefly.co.za