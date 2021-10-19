The KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Service was called to an accident scene on Monday night in which 58 people were injured

Paramedics say the accident occurred after a bus overturned on the R56 near Umkomaas Valley, Ixopo

This is the second bus accident to happen in the province in less than two weeks that left people critically injured

KWAZULU-NATAL - More than 50 people who were riding a bus on Monday night, 18 October on the R56 near Umkomaas in KwaZulu-Natal were injured when the bus overturned.

Craig Botha, the KwaZulu-Natal Private Ambulance Service spokesperson, said paramedics arrived at the scene and found 58 people who sustained multiple injuries.

Fifty-eight people were injured when a bus overturned in KwaZulu-Natal. Image: KZN Private Ambulance

According to IOL, of those injured 10 people were in critical condition, 26 people sustained serious injuries and 22 suffered moderate injuries.

Botha says paramedics treated those injured on the scene before they were taken to hospital by multiple ambulances.

At this time, the reason for the accident is unknown and police and traffic authorities are conducting additional investigations.

This recent accident occurs only days after a horrific bus accident on the N3 near the Bergville offramp in KwaZulu-Natal, which killed 10 people on Tuesday last week, according to a report byThe Witness.

The accident occurred when an Eldo Coaches bus travelling from Durban to Johannesburg apparently had a front-wheel blow-out, causing the vehicle to roll.

Overturned bus in Kilimon leaves close to 70 churchgoers injured, including children

Briefly News previously reported that Kilimon on Sunday, 5 September, saw over 50 adults and 20 children injured after the bus they were being transported in overturned.

Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI) spokesperson, Zinhle Mali, has confirmed that the bus involved in the unfortunate incident had been transporting churchgoers from Bulwer to Kilimon.

The accident reportedly occurred in the proximity of Umzimkhulu River Lodge at around 9.30am, based on information by Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS).

Following reports by News24, Mali confirmed that 67 adults and 20 children suffered injuries. Emergency medical services were requested from areas as far as Pietermaritzburg to aid at the location of the accident, according to TimesLIVE.

