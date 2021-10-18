The alleged killing of a SAPS warrant officer in Khutsong in the West Rand has come into the spotlight

The incident happened after a drunk motorist collided with a roadblock during a stop and search

The suspect was placed under arrest by other officers on the scene after he tried to escape

A police officer is said to have been killed after a drunk motorist allegedly collided with him at a roadblock in Khutsong in the West Rand on Saturday.

According to a TimesLIVE report, the policeman, warrant officer Jan Esterhuysen, was conducting checks on vehicles during a routine stop and search operation in the area.

spokesperson Brenda Muridili said a driver, 20, crashed into Esterhuysen, who was controlling the traffic at the time, and a stationary vehicle after failing to come to a stop, The South African reported.

“The suspect attempted to make a getaway but was arrested by other officers on the scene [before he could do so],” said Muridili, adding the motorist was intoxicated.

"W/O Esterhuysen was rushed to hospital but passed away due to his injuries. He was a member of the Fochville Visible Policing Unit (Vispol) with 27 years of service in the force."

Traffic officer in Gauteng dies after being crushed by 'unroadworthy' taxi on R551

In another tragic news story, Briefly News reported that a traffic officer in Gauteng was killed after an unroadworthy minibus taxi reportedly crashed into a roadblock on the R551 regional route.

Officer Moses Mathebula, who is understood to have been deployed at the Vereeniging regional offices, died at what was a roadside safety campaign aimed at checking vehicle safety, among others, on Wednesday.

TimesLIVE reported that Faith Mazibuko, the Gauteng MEC for Community Safety, indicated the taxi had a sudden mechanical issue that impeded the driver from applying the brakes on time.

Mathebula was crushed by the vehicle as the driver attempted to manoeuvre it to the side but swerved back onto the road in the line of the officer.

“The taxi driver tried to swerve onto the left shoulder to avoid other queueing vehicles but pulled back on the road and crashed into the officer,” said Mazibuko.

According to The South African, other officers rushed their injured colleague to the critical care unit of the Clinix Naledi-Nkanyezi Private Hospital for further treatment. However, he succumbed to his injuries.

