Video footage that captures the shocking moment of an attempted hijack has emerged online

The incident reportedly happened in Linbro Park, situated on the outskirts of Johannesburg

Reacting to the clip, stunned Saffas commended the victim for thinking on their feet

Another shocking video of a brazen hijacking attempt in broad daylight has surfaced and is doing the rounds on social media.

The incident was caught on CCTV and shows the moment the driver of what appears to be an Audi sports car being ambushed as the assailants attempt to box them in.

A video of a daring attempted hijack in Linbro Park is doing the rounds on social media. Image: @Abramjee.

Source: Twitter

The quick-thinking motorist swerves around the pursuing vehicle and quickly speeds off, leaving the would-be hijackers to count their losses.

The 20-second clip of the incident was shared on Twitter by anti-crime commentator Yusuf Abramjee.

"Attempted hijacking: Linbro Park, JHB," read.

The clip garnered over 84 000 views and attracted more than 3 300 likes combined with nearly 150 comments.

Saffas applaud situational awareness

Many on social media raised a glass to the victim for having their wits about them. Briefly News takes a look at some of the reactions to the post.

@NdongaMpho wrote:

"I'm sure the driver must be traumatized now whoever he is...guys if u drive sports cars S3 M3 Porche GTI its mandatory u must have a gun..."

@RThembinkosi said:

"Man, I don’t think I’ll ever move to Joburg."

@Tiredofkak added:

"I say again. One day they will meet and miss a situational-aware 1st or 3rd-party, who is highly trained, and who will surprise you by counter-ambushing you. Love how this robber runs. Don't like it, just saying it is a Lotto."

@GoldenDawn_Moi shared:

"I went through the same thing in 2019, I no longer drive alone at night...traumatising. I'm glad they are alive and safe."

SA reacts to scary video of thugs targeting motorist in Joburg CBD

In related news, Briefly News recently reported that an apparent war of lawlessness has gripped the central business district of Johannesburg as lowly criminals continue their attacks on unsuspecting motorists.

Many videos of the brazen acts have been filmed, capturing alleged assailants in the act mid-traffic.

A recent clip showing a motorist's window being smashed as they came to a slow stop behind another vehicle on a busy street is doing the rounds on social media.

The 16-second clip of the shocking moment was captured on a camera belonging to the City of Johannesburg and shared on Twitter by anti-crime activist Yusuf Abramjee.

The caption read:

"Corner Market and Mooi streets JHB CBD. These gangs are attacking motorists almost every day."

While many parts of the city are known hotspots for thugs looking to make a quick buck, the intersection in question has become infamous for criminal activity, including smash and grab and robbery.

