The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party wants answers from the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) about Phala Phala

IPID conducted a report into the robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm, but it was declared top secret

South Africans shared their thoughts on the party's request and the timing of it as the country deals with explosive allegations

The MK Party wants IPID's report into Phala Phala to be released, but South Africans think the attention should be on Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi now. Image: Darren Stewart

GAUTENG – The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party will not allow the Phala Phala saga to be forgotten, but South Africans think the party needs to work on its timing.

The political movement, led by Jacob Zuma, has released a statement calling for answers about the controversial robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm. Millions were stolen from the game farm in February 2020, with Ramaphosa being accused of money laundering among some other crimes when the news finally became public.

With the Independent Police Investigative Directorate’s (IPID) report into the matter being declared top secret, and the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) failing to prosecute anyone in relation to it, the MK Party has demanded answers.

The MK Party vowed not to let the Phala Phala scandal be swept under the carpet. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson

What did the party say about Phala Phala?

In a statement released on X, the party said that it was time to break the silence when it came to Phala Phala. The party called on all South Africans, the media, civil society and Parliament to confront what it called calculated silence.

“This is no longer just a legal matter. It has become a political cover-up of national proportions, designed to shield the most powerful while undermining public accountability. As the MK Party, we refuse to remain silent. The people of South Africa deserve the truth,” the statement read.

The party added that it would not stand by and watch the matter be buried and would be taking action.

“We are demanding the immediate declassification and public release of the IPID report. We are exposing the NPA’s silence and the selective application of justice. We are questioning the deliberate delays in the robbery trial and the shielding of President Ramaphosa from legal accountability,” the statement continued.

You can view the full statement below.

What you need to know about the Phala Phala case:

South Africans tell party to pick a better time

Social media users weighed in on the MK Party’s statement, saying that while it was a worthy cause, the main focus now was Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations of corruption within the police force.

@bongwe_ncube said:

“Can’t you let Mkhwanazi be celebrated for his bravery and explosive revelations on police without you guys stealing his moment? Nina, focus on building unity, credibility and stability in your party. You can’t call people to unite against Phala Phala while you guys are disintegrated.”

@Ketso28 added:

“We are very busy ka Mkhwanazi. Re tla boya after ten business days.”

@Leonardmaswene4 stated:

“Lona, you don't have timing 😭. We are busy with Mkhwanazi and gangsters, not this nonsense. You don't have a sense of occasion. No wonder Nyiko is forming a political party within your nonsense stokvel.”

@SihleMkhw95 asked:

“Can't we first deal with what Mkhwanazi said and move on after as a nation? I personally feel that this will shift the focus and we don't want that.”

@k_midlands added:

“Yes, but the timing is wrong. Don't make us lose focus.”

@tebogo5464 stated:

“Just wait lona. Mkhwanazi's call is the priority, and everything else will fall into place.”

@Yemaya33642333 said:

“Please read the room. We are still on Lt Gen Mkhwanazi's allegations.”

