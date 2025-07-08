Fikile Mbalula has weighed in on allegations that the African National Congress (ANC) defended members accused of wrongdoing

The Secretary-General also shared his thoughts on the criminal charges laid by the Democratic Alliance against Nobuhle Nkabane

South Africans reacted to Mbalula's comments during a media briefing, with some citizens saying that it was an admission of guilt

Fikile Mbalula Says ANC Won’t Protect Ministers Guilty of Wrongdoing Anymore, SA Doesn’t Believe Him

GAUTENG – The African National Congress (ANC) will no longer defend members who are in the wrong.

That’s according to ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula, who weighed in on the recent criticism of the president. The Democratic Alliance accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of shielding ANC ministers linked to corruption.

The DA was unhappy that the president fired the party’s Andrew Whitfield for conducting an unauthorised trip to the United States of America, but didn’t take action against ministers from his own party.

What did Mbalula say?

During a media briefing in Johannesburg on Monday, 7 July 2025, addressed the accusations, especially pertaining to the Higher Education Minister, Nobuhle Nkabane, and Human Settlements Minister, Thembi Simelane.

The DA accused Nkabane of lying to Parliament about Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETA) appointments and wanted Simelane held accountable for her links to the VBS Mutual Bank saga. The DA also wanted action taken against Deputy Water Minister, David Mahlobo, as he was implicated in the State Capture report. But Mbalula maintained that none of the party’s members were being protected.

“This thing that we are complicit as a party, to the protection of wrongdoing, maybe in the past. At the present moment, we are carrying out our renewal project,” he said.

Mbalula defends Nkabane after DA lays charges

The Secretary-General also weighed in on the criminal charges laid by the DA against Nkabane, describing them as opportunistic. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, also known as the Hawks, is currently investigating the matter.

The party stated that the minister falsely claimed that an independent panel made the SETA appointments, and even named the chairperson of the panel, who later confirmed that he wasn’t involved.

In response to this, Mbalula denied that Nkabane lied.

“The minister, did she lie? We say no, she didn’t lie. She went to Parliament and gave the information,” he said.”

You can view his full statement below.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users were less than impressed with Mbalula’s comments, with some noting that he admitted that the ANC protected comrades in the past.

Bryan Charles Judd asked:

“Then why are all the corrupt ministers still sitting in Parliament? If that’s not protection, what is?”

Cobus Cilliers joked:

“Soon he will be the most popular stand-up comedian in SA.”

Johan Van Rensburg questioned:

“So, with this statement, he admits that individuals were indeed protected who were in the wrong?”

Leatitia Newman noted:

“This statement is an admission of guilt.”

Reign Reign asked:

“So, you admit that you covered up before?”

Justin Nagel questioned:

“And we are supposed to believe this?”

Coenie Pieterse noted:

“So you used to defend members that were wrong.”

Marie Bekker Launspach stated:

“You are protecting the Minister of Higher Education. Don’t underestimate the intelligence of people.”

Tebogo Maake asked:

“Lol, have they ever admitted anything or taken any accountability?”

Rupert Maitland added:

“It sounds like an alcoholic saying they won’t drink anymore.”

DA accused ANC of having double standards

Briefly News reported that the DA accused the ANC of having double standards after Whitfield was fired.

The party was upset that Ramaphosa fired Whitfield over an unauthorised trip but didn't take action against his own ministers.

South Africans were divided by the party's claims, with some accusing it of being no better than the ANC.

