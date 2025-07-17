Zakhele Zuma has been found guilty of making false and defamatory claims against Gwede Mantashe

Zuma alleged that the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy pocketed money that was meant for miners

South Africans shared reactions to the court's ruling, with some noting Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi's claims

Gwede Mantashe has won his defamation case against Zakhele Zuma. Image: RunPhoto/ Darren Stewart

GAUTENG – The Johannesburg High Court has ruled in Gwede Mantashe’s favour, finding that allegations made against him were defamatory.

Activist Zakhele Zuma alleged that the Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy misappropriated R40 million that was meant for East Rand Proprietary Mines (ERPM) employees.

Zuma made the claims in a series of TikTok videos between 24 May 2035 and 10 June 2025. He was then served with a cease-and-desist letter, but continued making the claims that Mantashe had pocketed the money.

Zakhele Zuma continued to claim that Gwede Mantashe pocketed money meant for miners. Image: Sydney Seshibedi

What did the court find?

On Thursday, 17 July 2025, the Johannesburg High Court found that his statements were false and defamatory. Acting Judge Nicoline Janse van Nieuwenhuizen also interdicted him from repeating the claims.

“It is declared that the allegations made by the respondent about the applicant on TikTok and other social media platforms, specifically that the applicant received R40 million from a company called East Rand Proprietary Mines, which was meant for the miners, are false and defamatory,” the judge ruled.

Judge van Nieuwenhuizen added that Zuma was interdicted from doing any interview or posting statements that said or implied that the Acting Minister of Police received the money from the ERPM mine. Zuma is also liable to pay damages.

Fikile Mbalula posted the full judgment on his X account.

How did South Africans react?

Following allegations by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi that the judiciary was also captured, social media users had little faith that Mantashe was innocent.

Uncle'Ken Thaba stated:

“It's true. There's evidence.”

Griffin Magalasi Botha II stated:

“We know it’s true, only in that the court lacks credibility. Don't forget the courts are captured as per Mkhwanazi.”

Angela Brinkley noted:

“There is zero chance that Gwede is squeaky clean. He is as corrupt and ineffective as the rest of them.”

Koos Mbele joked:

“This one took that money. Lol, have you seen his stomach?”

Zweli Sandlesihle Mdlalose stated:

“I will trust the courts only when Ramaphosa leaves office.”

Judge Mdluli added:

“Don't trust those guys in the courts for now until Ramaphosa goes.”

LeraMe Matimela said:

“ The judiciary is captured.”

Hope Greatfull agreed:

“The courts are corrupt.”

Makgato Makgato said:

“The judiciary is captured by the ANC criminal syndicate.”

Mantashe lays charges against Zuma

Briefly News reported on 8 June 2025 that Mantashe opened criminal charges against Zakhele Zuma.

Zuma claimed that Mantashe stole R40 million during his time as general secretary of the National Union of Mineworkers.

Mantashe believed that Zuma, whom he said he didn't know, was affiliated with the uMkhonto weSizwe Party.

