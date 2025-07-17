Julius Malema has weighed in on allegations that he has ties to controversial businessman, Vusimuzi 'Cat' Matlala

Allegations online claimed that Malema's wife used services offered by Matala's CAT VIP Protection

South Africans shared their thoughts on Malema's statement, offering mixed reactions to his response

Julius Malema Denies Links to Vusimuzi Cat Matlala, South Africa Divided by EFF Leader’s Statement

LIMPOPO – Julius Malema has hit out at claims that he has any links to Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala.

Matala, a controversial businessman, is at the centre of allegations made by Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi of corruption and political interference within the police force.

Matlala was arrested in May 2025 and charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to kill. The arrest came after a 2023 plot to assassinate his former partner, Tebogo Thobejane.

With Matlala being the talk of the country in the past week, Malema was forced to address claims that he was associated with the businessman through his wife.

What did Malema say about Matlal?

Speculation has been rife on social media that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader’s wife, Mantwa Matlala, is related to the businessman or uses services offered by his CAT VIP Protection company.

The speculation started after images surfaced on social media which showed a woman, some claimed to be Mantwa, being protected by CAT VIP Protection. Speaking at by-elections in Limpopo on Wednesday, 16 July 2025, Malema denied knowing the controversial businessman.

“He must go rot in jail. I don’t know him. I don’t even care about him,” he said.

“I’ve never had anything to do with him. So, you take a petty gossip and come ask me about it? There are serious national issues you should ask me about. I’ve got nothing to do with what is happening,” Malema added.

How did South Africans react?

Social media users weighed in on Malema’s comments, with some suggesting that Malema wasn’t being truthful. Others came out in support of the EFF leader.

Dion Hutton stated:

“Running scared now, aren't we?”

Thibos asked:

“But why is his wife using bodyguards from Vusimuzi Cat security?”

Maletsatsi Mthembu appealed:

“We should be collectively fighting the scourge of drug criminal syndicates that is affecting us all, and not divert our attention to useless gossip that wants to bring Malema down. Malema is the only politician who brought our attention to General Mkhwanazi that we all hold so high today.”

Kevin Fourie said:

“Where there is smoke, there is fire.”

Moköne L Komane noted:

“In Limpopo, there are many Matlala clans, and it is a big surname like Dlamini in KZN. But chicken brains will find ways to mention Malema's wife.”

Clement Lebepe stated:

“Now he doesn't know his friend.”

Shaun Weekley Kowo asked:

“But that surname is so common in South Africa. Does that mean everyone with that surname is related to Cat?”

