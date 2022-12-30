The leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters Julius Malema is a man that needs no introduction, the woman who captured his heart though is a little bit of an enigma. Though Mantwa Matlala keeps her private life under wraps, what South Africans do know is that she's a supportive wife, a family woman and a career lady in her own right.

Briefly News delves into the life of the mysterious Mantwa Matala: Her career her family and her loving marriage to popular politician Julius Malema.

Mantwa Matala is the beautiful and mysterious wife of Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.

Source: Instagram

1. Little is known about Mantwa before her marriage to Julius Malema

It's hard to know who Mantwa Matlala really is. The beautiful woman isn't active in politics or on social media, but what Briefly News does know Mantwa was raised in Seshego's Zone 1 area. She completed her secondary school education at Capricorn High School and went on to get a degree in accounting.

2. Mantwa and Juju are high school sweetheart's

In this day and age, mjolo is a battlefield, and it seldom happens that relationships stand the test of time. This isn't true for Juju and Mantwa whose love story dates back to when the controversial leader and his beautiful wife were in high school.

According to BuzzSouthAfrica, the couple started dating in the 2000s and kept their love burning until they tied the knot in 2014.

3. Mantwa Matlala and Julius Malema cement their love in a beautiful wedding

Mantwa's love of her privacy is no secret and that extended to her wedding ceremony. In fact, even their neighbours didn't know the couple planned on getting married and were informed through a petition for the family to set up a marquee in the backyard for their ceremony.

The wedding was by invitation only, but we can guess that it was a lavish, star-studded event with an exclusive guest list of 500 people and 20 security guards.

Reports about the wedding indicate that the event gathered the crème de la crème of South Africa's elite. From broadcasters to the politically prominent who allegedly made entrances to the exclusive ceremony in private helicopters.

4. Mantwa Matlala didn't let her marriage to a prominent politician stop her career

Though South Africans primarily know Mantwa as Julius Malema's wife, that is not all she has to offer. Despite being married to a prominent politician, Mantwa is a career-driven lady.

The beautiful and skilled accountant works for a firm in Johannesburg, but that's all we know about her professional career. As we said the woman loves her privacy.

5. Mantwa is a mother to three adorable boys

Career woman and wife is not the only title Mantwa wears with pride. She is also a doting mother to three adorable boys. Julius came into the marriage with his first son, Ratanang, who Mantwa reported welcomed with open arms.

Two years after tying the knot, Mantwa gave birth to her first biological son Munzhedzi in October 2016.

The couple seems to like even numbers because two years after Munzhedzi's birth, Mantwa brought her second biological son and last born into the world. Kopano was born in February 2018.

