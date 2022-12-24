There’s no denying that the leader of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Julius Malema has a lighter side. Despite his ruthless political agendas, Julius has proved to be a loving and caring father.

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

The Red Berets leader has three sons, Ratanang, Munzhedzi and Kopano. Even though Julius keeps details of his family life private, he often takes to social media to praise his loving children.

Briefly News peaks into three times when the political leader showed Mzansi that he is a great dad.

EFF leader Julius Malema has proved to be a loving and affectionate father to his three sons. Image: julius.malema.sello

Source: Instagram

1. Birthday wishes from Julius Malema

Julius shared several posts wishing his little ones a happy birthday and left citizens with heart eyes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

On his youngest son Kopano’s fourth birthday, the proud papa shared an adorable snap along with the caption:

“My last one is turning four today, can’t wait for him to turn seven so that I can have my twins. Happy birthday my son; you are a descendant of mighty female ancestors.”

Julius previously posted a loving wish on Munzhedzi’s birthday as well. He wrote:

“Happy birthday, Mushavhi, you carry with you a beautiful name of powerful ancestors. Love you Zhedzi.”

On his eldest son’s birthday, Malema wrote:

“It is my wish to have you accompanied by sweetheart and prosperity throughout your existence. This new epoch should arrive with affection and happiness. I wish you a happy and perfect birthday, my firstborn.”

2. Julius Malema celebrates Father’s Day

Julius loves hanging out with his boys. The politician shared an adorable clip of him carrying his bouncing baby on his back.

He can be seen smiling ear to ear while rocking his son. Julius shared the eight-second clip on Twitter in celebration of Father’s Day in 2021 and left many in their feels.

Reacting to the post, one social media user said:

“Leading from the front, by example. Happy Father’s Day papa Rati.”

2. Julius Malema’s kid is a DJ in the making

It seems Julius’s mad skills on the decks were passed on to his eldest son, Ratanang. Taking to Instagram, the EFF leader shared a video of his kid’s 17-minute-long jam session, leaving many impressed.

The video started with Ratanang tearing up the decks himself before being joined by Juju. His cool skills, coupled with Julius’ chilled vibe, showed some real father-son bonding time.

Social media users loved the clip that radiated positive vibes, with one person saying:

“This video really made me realize that in life parents should let kids make their own choices when it comes to careers. You can tell he’s doing what he loves.”

EFF leader Julius Malema shares a snap of himself looking hella dapper in a suit, Mzansi has mixed feels

Briefly News also reported that EFF leader Julius Malema attended a boujee event that required him to ditch the red overalls for a suit, and he looks good! However, there were many who were not so impressed by Juju’s clean look.

Malema has been the face of the EFF and a strong front for all the party believes in… that is until peeps saw him in a suit sipping on “white people juice” (wine).

The man himself took to Twitter with the saucy snap of himself, letting his people know that he turned up and made an impression.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News