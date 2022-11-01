Julius Malema had shared family fun vibes and jammed some music with his son in a post that Mzansi couldn't get enough of

The clip shows the famous politician in a different and more relaxed light, showing how carefree and fun he can be

Peeps across the country loved the energy given from the video and complimented the family

Julius Malema showed his more carefree side and gave wholesome family vibes by making music and chilling with his son.

Julius Malema gave wonderful family vibes and made some music with his son. Images: julius.malema.sello/ Instagram

Source: Instagram

julius.malema.sello shared the post on his Instagram, where the clip gained over 100k views and counting. The 17-minute-long jam session started with just his son manning the DK decks while Juju chilled in the background listening along to the tunes.

The creative son played around with different types of songs on the ones and twos while a woman made some sounds of approval in the background. He eventually gets joined by his dad, who takes the earpiece and tries his hand at DJing.

The clip also shows Juju in a more relaxed environment and state of being in stark contrast to his usual media appearances.

South African peeps loved the video and enjoyed the father-son bond on display. See the comments below:

lokomotion9 said:

"Juju one of the smartest politicians."

lesibakekana8 mentioned:

"The replica of Major League DJ. Fire fire fire."

lexoftriplediamond commented:

"Leave this and follow the foot prints of your father Malema the Greatest man of all time "

mgucci_fab_thedj shared:

"Finding hobbies you can engage in at home is the best part."

mkdempisi posted:

"He looks like he knows what he is doing "

mouca_photography_sa said:

"Lol, like father like son❤️"

lokomotion9 mentioned:

"Black coffee and son actually Malema could possibly make this a career, and people gonna love it."

hermiltonseakamela commented:

"The young man is enjoying himself "

