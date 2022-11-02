Anele Mdoda and her son Alakhe have been praised for having one of the most beautiful mother-and-son relationships in Mzansi

The media personality warmed social media users' hearts when she shared an adorable video of her son commenting on a soccer match

Fans loved that the star was letting her baby boy discover his talents at a very young age

Anele Mdoda and her son Alakhe are an adorable duo. The two always get Mzansi rolling on the floor with laughter with the sweet and hilarious videos they share on social media.

Anele Mdoda's son Alakhe impressed Mzansi with his presenting skills. Image: @zintathu.

Source: Instagram

South Africans love Anele and Alakhe's cool relationship. The young lad who is wise beyond his age always steals the show.

A video of the eight-year-old boy commenting on a soccer match got mixed reactions from social media users. Anele Mdoda shared the adorable clip on her pages, much to the delight of her followers. She captioned the post:

"Guys… Alakhe is the most biased commentator ever !!!! Ever !!!"

Impressed social media users lauded the mom for allowing her son to harness his talents at such a young age.

@PearlNohM said:

"Can Alakhe lend me his confidence and his English please I have an urgent meeting i need to attend."

@t_masingi commented:

"Love, love, love the type of exposure you are giving to your son. I aspire to do this for my daughter."

@MuzziJnr noted:

"His Voice n tone has already won him a spot on Commentators @UEFA."

@Then_doo said:

"Be very sure of this, he’s going to break boundaries this one -☝.. We surely have a footballing lover in uAlakhe."

