Who is Gogo Maweni? Age, real name, husband, house, career, profiles, net worth

Who is Gogo Maweni? She is a renowned South African doctor, consultant, social media influencer, entrepreneur and television personality from Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa. She has confessed to having witchcraft abilities, and she is believed to have bewitched her baby daddies after they failed to pay child maintenance. This article highlights who Gogo Maweni is, her herbal life business, and all the information you need to know about the self-proclaimed sangoma.

Learn more about her sangoma and the lavish lifestyle she leads. Besides having a herbal store, she also sells jewellery known as Maweni Chakra Online. According to her Facebook profile, she is a gobela at Impande Ye Zulu. She is popular on social media because of the excellent content she posts.

Gogo Maweni's biography

Real Name: Lee Ann Gogo Maweni Makopo

Profession: Doctor, social media influencer, consultant, entrepreneur, and television personality.

Age: Between 30-34 years old

Between 30-34 years old Date of Birth: between 1988-1992

between 1988-1992 Place of Birth: Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa

Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa Nationality: South African

South African Marital Status: Married

Married Husband: Sabelo Mgube

Sabelo Mgube College: Graduate

Graduate Ethnicity: Mixed (African Decent)

Mixed (African Decent) Height: 167 cm

167 cm Weight: 75 kgs

75 kgs Shoe size: 6 US

6 US Eye Color: Black

Black Hair Color: Black

Black Gogo Maweni's net worth: Approximately $4 million

Approximately $4 million Gogo Maweni's Instagram: dr_maweni

Early life

Gogo was born between 1988 and 1992 in Sandton, Gauteng, South Africa. Gogo Maweni's real name is Makgotso Lee-Anne Makopo. How old is Gogo Maweni? According to sources, she is between 30 and 34 years old.

Maweni got notoriety after being accused of bewitching her baby daddies. Her baby daddies, a former actor of the show The Queen called SK Khoza, raised allegations after a video of him losing his mind surfaced on Twitter. After this incident, she responded to the online bullies. Through her publicist Simphiwe Majola she confirmed that she was not responsible for whatever happened to Khoza.

"All she did was put everything in the hands of her ancestors and God. She said she is not responsible for whatever he [Khoza] is going through. She got tired chasing after him to maintain his son, so she put everything in God and her ancestor's hands," Majola said this on Gogo Maweni's behalf.

Gogo Maweni's education

According to her Facebook profile, she is a well-educated lady who was able to complete her primary education at St. Teresa High School after which she enrolled in Manhattanville College and later on The University of Johannesburg.

Sangoma Gogo Maweni is currently a famous consultant and personality in the country. Gogo Maweni's consultation fee is dependent on what her customers' needs are at the time. She has, however, shared a number that can be used to contact her, the number is 079-380-7478 or WhatsApp 067-673-2903.

As sources say, her father is an entrepreneur, and her mother is a homemaker. It is also clear that she is from a joint family. In addition, she holds a mixed ethnic race. This is clear from her social media posts. She has also displayed photos of her family members, parents, and grandparents. Gogo Maweni's house is full of snakes and owls and all these animals are allegedly dangerous to people practising black magic.

Career

Her primary career is as a consultant and doctor in South Africa. She has consultation services and has shared her WhatsApp number for anyone who has consultation queries. She also runs alternative and holistic health services. She also founded Gogo Maweni Chakra Online, a Herbal store as well as being a television personality.

Personal life

Is Gogo Maweni married? Despite all the baby daddy drama, she is married to a businessman. Gogo Maweni's husband is Sabelo Magube, he was her long-term boyfriend before the pair decided to tie the knot.

Sabelo is a social media influencer who owns Velabahleke events hire and Velabahleke Shuttle services. On his Instagram profile, he defines himself as the kindest Zulu man in South Africa. She is the mother of three children, as seen in the photo she posted on her social media.

She has played some characters in Izangoma Zodumo, s South African TV show. To media reports, she makes a hefty amount from her consultation services and from the TV shows she has made appearances in.

Controversial news

She is known for bragging about having children with celebrities. Her baby daddies include SK Khoza, and former Mamelodi Sundowns star Siyabonga Zulu. Gogo obtained a warrant of arrest for Siyabonga Zulu for not paying child maintenance. She made headlines when she got into a fight with one of Khoza's fiances, Morna Phatudi, after he failed to pay maintenance.

Gogo Maweni and SK Khoza have had quite the public fallout. In January 2022, she posted a photo on Instagram that made it clear that she was the reason behind Khoza's fall from grace. The caption stated:

I don’t have baby daddy issues; All issues were settled in my nduba. The outcome was to leave them with nothing. If my kids don’t eat, no one eats – Do the maths!

Gogo Maweni's snakes are part of her consultation business. She uses all sorts of Sangoma apparatus; her social media is full of strange animals and tools, this include; owls, snakes, and even baboon feet.

Gogo Maweni is the sangoma that everyone knows about. She has a brooding and ever-present social media presence that further amplifies her fame and urges people to side with her. Do you believe SK's claims of him getting bewitched are true?

