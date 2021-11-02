A South African social media user opened a discussion online when he asked his followers if they would date a sangoma

Saffas took the opportunity to share stories and other experiences they've had with traditional healers

What started off as a simple question quickly turned into a book of tales by Mzansians who have been in relationships with sangomas

@KingDon_za took to Twitter to share images of two beautiful women, posing the following question:

"Would you date a sangoma?"

The netizen's post gained traction as South Africans used the bird app to share their experiences with traditional healers. Some seem to show a lot of fear of sangomas while others could not care less and would happily start a relationship with them.

South Africans share their personal experiences with sangomas:

@WorthyPromises said:

"I wouldn't dare. I don't even sit next to someone who's wearing the sangoma attire... I had a traumatic experience with my late friend who had a calling and to be honest I'm scared of izangoma."

@MkandlaKoketso shared:

"I would definitely date one. They are of no harm. Same as doctors, they have a calling of helping patients. People say they're Christian but they judge a lot more than those who don't associate themselves with any belief. We see you..."

@sand_inmotion told his story:

"I am in a relationship with a sangoma, there was never any courting, she was notified in her dream, nangu umyeni wakho, he is broken, we met mysteriously after 2 weeks of the dream. 1 month later, she had to leave for her sangoma initiation. We are blessed with so much peace, love and respect."

@K_sPaDe_ tweeted:

"I've dated one. It wasn't that bad. Sometimes she'd tell me about her dreams and visions. We dated for years. I wish things worked out but I was young and dumb AF... I still think about her."

@Mike00404392 responded with:

"Of course, I did date a sangoma never had a problem at all."

@enovaloyi added:

"I dated one before, wouldn't do it again. The last day we broke up and I left her place, within 30 mins of leaving my car's alternator suddenly died, which caused my car to be stuck."

