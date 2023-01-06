A woman showed people how her parents threw shade at her by giving a meal served with a side of all her partying

The lady was going out a lot for a while and ended up being served some of her event tags as dinner

People were completely amused as the picture went viral and praised the parents' sense of humour

PAY ATTENTION: Celebrate South African innovators, leaders and trailblazers with us! Click to check out Women of Wonder 2022 by Briefly News!

A groovist shared a picture of what her family served her for supper. The woman's parents decided to make a statement about how much she was going out.

A lady showed people that her parents got salty because she goes out a lot. Image: _ziikhona

Source: Twitter

Online users commented with jokes about these parents' creative call-out. People added their own jokes about the picture.

Parents confront daughter about excessive partying in hilarious way

A woman, @_ziikhona, shared a picture of her dinner. The Twitter user was showing everyone how she was served a side of her party tags to go with pap. In the caption, she wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

"I swear parents don’t want to see us happy. Now what is this?"

The lady's pictures come after the notorious Dezemba party season when South Africans do the most. Online users noticed that she frequents a spot named Andy's pub and were in stitches. People applauded the parents for their humorous approach to their daughter's groove habits.

@papzen2016 commented:

"At least you will eat your pap with memories as seshebo [relish]."

@Dineo74100451 commented:

"You finished your money kuAndy's Pub now go get your seshebo there my baby."

@fortune_mashoto commented:

"I get where she's coming from. So you've been eating meat the whole December. Basically you've had enough."

@b0inolo commented:

"Why would you come back home wearing this?"

@_shwabade_ commented:

"'Uzodla ubumnandi' (You will eat your fun) in a picture."

@Thembeka__ commented:

"I'm screaming."

@_MveloMakhanya commented:

"iPapa ne piano."

"Idiots of note": GTIs get into T-bone crash at Dezemba party, SA drags drivers

Briefly News previously reported that December is the time for people to have fun and party. At one event, people used their cars used to make the celebration exciting.

Cars were drifting but things escalated as the drivers lost control. Tweeps made speculations about the two drivers.

One video of two cars crashing while spinning at an event went viral. People were gathered when one VW collided with another from the side.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News