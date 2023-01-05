A woman demanded money from her boyfriend and it blew up in her face when she took things too far

Lady shared how she found out her life partner moved on from her quickly when she tried to make him provide for her

People wear amused by the story and blamed the woman for her misfortune after playing games with her boyfriend

A woman told people that her boyfriend found a replacement for her quickly. The woman wanted her partner to give her more money and she took drastic steps to achieve her goal.

Online users admired the man who did not put up with his girlfriend's demands. People commented on how men are put through the most.

Woman frustrated with boyfriend gets no sympathy from SA

A woman told people that her boyfriend replaced her when she asked him for money. The lady's story went viral after @AdvoBarryRoux posted it. She detailed that her man posted pictures of another woman when she dumped him, hoping he'd give her cash.

Many people commented on the post with their two cents on the issue. Men applauded the gent for not putting up with a demanding girlfriend. Peeps made jokes that they want to be like the guy in the story.

@MabizelaKing commented:

"Men 4 -0 ladies."

@FiyyMpofu commented:

"N'ywee nywee I was just being petty, you'll be replaced in a day sisters."

@SirMgabadeli commented:

"I want to put that man as a speaker for our 2023 men's conference."

@MadlalaSeaps commented:

"After God, fear a prepared man. Preparation is key. Be woke guys be woke

@MK_THOLE commented:

"Play stupid games, win stupid prizes."

@ztakesnicepics commented:

"You guys go through a lot."

@ZizweMabece commented:

"As men, we’re over a lot of things"

