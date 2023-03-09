A man from Cape Town decided to show people how he was getting a start on his home-keeping skills

The new homemaker posted pictures of his home and asked Facebookers for suggestions on how he could improve

Mzansi netizens who saw the post were kind enough to help the man with ideas for his house to look better

A man posted some pictures on Facebook to show his home. The Cape Town gent showed people how he is making the best of it with the little he has.

A guy in Cape Town shared Facebook pictures of his apartment and wanted people to rate it. Image: Sikho Masiza Mkhiwa

Online users commented on the post that they were impressed by what he has done with his apartment so far. People encouraged him and said he would get to a better place with hard work.

South African man shows off living space in Facebook post

Sikho Masiza Mkhiwa wanted to improve his living space and asked for help on Facebook. In a post on the Facebook group, Make your bedroom beautiful with Thembi's Linen, the man said:

"Humble beginnings and current picture. What to change? Can I keep these curtains or get myself some blinds? Thanks in advance."

South Africans give man's home raving reviews

Mzansi peeps love to see other's homes and how they are decorated. A few netizens recommended the man finds a way to remove the groceries from the floor, but the man said everything on the floor is now in a cupboard he bought later. People also loved his curtains and urged him to keep them.

Eulender Kubayi commented:

"Keep them [curtains], they are nice."

Khanyisile Rangoanasha commented:

"Keep them I see nothing wrong."

Mastar Ramokanate Sepeame

"They are not bad at all, they match with your bedding."

Phelo Gologolo commented:

"Keep them for now, get some other furniture first. When you have every you need/ want for your room, only then you can replace the curtains, but for now keep them."

Thabiso Waka Ndlovu Mavetane commented:

"Choose one curtain and duvet bra yami."

Portia Refiloe Mafa commented:

"This reminds me of my room my stuff are on the floor too."

Conty Malapa commented:

"Get blinds, it will be nice."

