Lasizwe Dambuza trended after releasing a new episode of Awkward Dates featuring Grammy-winning artist Zakes Bantwini

Zakes Bantwini impressed fans by speaking isiZulu, joking about dating Lasizwe, and mentioning his wife, Nandi Madida, with respect

Fans praised Lasizwe for his consistency and guest list, which includes Zozibini Tunzi, Julius Malema, Khanyi Mbau, and other stars

Lasizwe Dambuza is switching things up with his Awkward Dates. The star who is currently trending for being dumped by DStv a few months after announcing their partnership is not holding back.

Lasizwe recently went on an 'Awkward Date' with Zakes Bantwini.

The YouTuber had his fans excited when he shared a snippet of his new episode on Awkward Dates with Grammy Award-winning musician and producer Zakes Bantwini on 3 July 2025.

In the video, Zakes and Lasizwe spoke about how their relationship would be if they dated. Zakes Bantwini told Lasizwe that he had a wife, and the YouTuber joked that they would explain to Nandi Madida that her husband was following in Musa Mseleku's footsteps.

Watch the hilarious clip below:

Fans react to Lasizwe and Zakes Bantwini's video

Social media users gave Lasizwe his flowers for bringing one of the biggest stars in Mzansi to his show. Many loved seeing Zakes Bantwini speaking isiZulu for the first time.

Some ladies could not get enough of the Grammy winner's looks, with many saying his wife, Nandi, was blessed to have him.

@Lissa❤️ said:

"I swear this is the first time I hear Zakes Bantwini speaking😭😭🥹"

@FuthiValG commented:

"Lasizwe was born for this!! The staying power, consistency, originality!! You’re on your own league yazi 💐💐💐"

@Seh Neme❤️ wrote:

"Aybo Zakes is so fluent in Zulu🥹, wow."

@LeoMvundla added:

"Zakes has something yazi!! he's just so... baba."

@Mashudu Sadiki noted:

"Yoh, first listen to him ngesi Zulu Jesu. The voice. Some women are blessed shame."

@Thembisile Mabula said:

"Zakes is a gentleman, he's cute bandla yhooooo."

@Princess_Makhosazana added:

"He is so respectful… the way he mentioned his wife is amazing… I love it for Nandi💕"

@YouTube: Shady Kganyago wrote:

"Oh, Nandi, we get it now!!!!!! Masterpiece! 🥺"

@Itsalot90 commented:

"Yoh !!! How did I never realise that Zakes Batwini is so my type?"

Who has been on Lasizwe's Awkward Dates?

Lasizwe has managed to bring some of the most famous people in Mzansi on his show. The show has been growing, and fans love seeing their faves on the show. Lasizwe has been on dates with Zozibini Tunzi, Linda Mtoba, Toss, Mmusi Maimane, EFF leader Julius Malema and Khanyi Mbau.

He recently shared a video revealing that he would love to go on dates with several stars, including Bonang Matheba, Tyla, and Bonginkosi Mthembu.

Fans have responded to Lasizwe and Zakes Bantwini's 'Awkward Date'.

