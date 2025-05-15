Lasizwe revealed the names of top South African celebrities he wants to interview on his show Awkward Dates, including Bonang Matheba, Tyla, Uncle Waffles, and Thembinkosi Mthembu

Lasizwe has shared the names of the people he would love to interview on his popular show, Awkward Dates. The YouTuber said he would love to interview Bonang Matheba, Tyla, Uncle Waffles, Thembinkosi Mthembu and many others.

Lasizwe has revealed that he wants Bonang, Tyla, Thembinkosi Mthembu and others.

Source: Instagram

Lasizwe wants to go on dates with Mzansi's top stars

Lasizwe believes that there's nothing wrong with putting his wish out there. Maybe the universe will be kind enough to grant his wishes. The media personality, recently embroiled in a R100k scandal with Netball South Africa, listed the celebs he would love to have on his show.

Taking to her Instagram page on 14 May 2025, the content creator who celebrated reaching one million YouTube subscribers shared that he wants to go on dates with Bonang Matheba, Zozibini Tunzi, Tyla, Uncle Waffles and Thembinkosi Mthembu. He captioned the post:

"Manifesting to go on an Awkward Date with them🥺! Who else should I ask to go on a date with?"

Fans react to Lasizwe's post

Social media users agreed that the people Lasizwe listed must go on dates with him. Some even tagged them, asking them to consider Lasizwe's post.

Some fans also added names of the celebrities they would love to see on the show, including Babes Wodumo and Nomzamo Mbatha.

@liyema_pantsi said:

"It’s gonna happen😍😍"

@iam_dimitrinoble commented:

"All of them actually 😭🙌🏽"

@bee_golden23 wrote:

"Add Sol Phenduka or Mac Gee 😂🔥"

@ntombiee_m added:

"@tyla the episode would be fire girl!🔥❤️"

@tebogo_molatudi said:

"I think @nomzamo_m as well❤️"

@portia_omuhle wrote:

"Definitely @drmusamthombeni and my Queen @bonang_m agree she would be an amazing guest 🔥🔥"

myladyfez noted:

"@siyakolisi would be fun or Elizabaddi 🔥"

@tinahturnerr said:

"I just thought about it now. Lawrence Maleka would be dope as well yoh 😭😭😭"

Lasizwe's fans reacted to his post about wanting to interview top SA stars.

Source: Instagram

Who has Lasizwe interviewed on Awkward Dates?

Lasizwe has gone on dates with several celebrities. The star has interviewed the likes of Toss, Mihlali Ndamase, Minnie Dlamini, Julius Malema, Musi Maimane, Linda Mtoba and Faith Nketsi.

Lasizwe's brother, Lungile, has also stood in for him, going on dates with other popular celebrities.

Lasizwe on why his friendship with Natasha Thahane ended

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe Dambuza is setting the record straight on the rumours about him on social media. The YouTuber who recently opened up about his beef with Langa Mavuso also addressed his fallout with actress Natasha Thahane.

Lasizwe is spilling the tea about the private matters happening in his life. The star finally answered social media users' burning questions about what happened between him and Natasha Thahane. The top SA stars used to be close friends, attending events together and showing love and support to each other online and offline.

