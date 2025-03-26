Lasizwe Finally Shares Why His Friendship With Natasha Thahane Ended: “It’s All About Reciprocity”
- Lasizwe Dambuza revealed that his friendship with Natasha Thahane ended because she did not reciprocate his support; as he always attended her events, but she never showed up for his
- The YouTuber clarified on Drink or Tell the Truth that there is no animosity between them, and they still talk when they meet
- Lasizwe also denied dating Phelo Bala, stating that while The Bala Family star once asked him out, he never spent nights at his house as alleged
Lasizwe Dambuza is setting the records straight about the rumours about him on social media. The YouTuber who recently opened up about his beef with Langa Mavuso also addressed his fallout with actress Natasha Thahane.
Why did Lasizwe and Natasha's friendship fail?
Lasizwe is spilling the tea about the private matters happening in his life. The star finally answered social media users' burning questions about what happened between him and Natasha Thahane. The top SA stars used to be close friends, attending events together and showing love and support to each other online and offline.
According to Kaya, the Awkward Dates host addressed the issue about his fallout with Natasha Thahane during an episode of Drink or Tell the Truth. He said he stopped being close to Natasha Thahane because she never supported him. Lasizwe said he used to attend Natasha's events to support his friend, but she did not reciprocate the love.
"I used to attend Natasha Thahane’s events whenever she invited me at the time. I would also invite her to my events, but she never showed up. I thought, ‘I’m inviting you to my events, and you don’t come, but when you invite me, I show up and bring the energy.’ So I decided, ‘Fine, you can keep the friendship."
He added that there is no animosity between him and Natasha, and if they meet, they still have conversations.
"We’re still okay whenever I bump into her. For me, it’s all about reciprocity. If you’re my friend, there has to be mutual effort."
Lasizwe on dating Phelo Bala
The YouTuber also poured cold water on the allegations that he dated Moshe Ndiki's ex-lover, Phelo Bala. He noted that he was shocked when Ndiki's ex-boyfriend Mzie brought his name up during one of his rants.
Lasizwe admitted that The Bala Family star asked him out, but he never spent nights at his house like what Mzie said.
Lasizwe books himself at mental health wellness center
In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Lasizwe Dambuza loves to lead by example. The star revealed that he booked himself at a mental health wellness center late last year to recharge and reflect in 2024.
The award-winning YouTuber also mentioned that his management team would manage his social media pages while he was gone and that he would see and interact with everyone when he returned. Fans applauded him for being open and for taking the initiative to take care of his mental health.
