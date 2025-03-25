Lasizwe Dambuza denied dating Phelo Bala, clarifying on Drink or Tell the Truth that Phelo never slept over at his house despite rumours

The YouTuber has also been linked to Jabu Brown and Mohale Motaung, though he debunked dating Jabu despite social media evidence

His public appearance with Mohale at the 2022 Durban July fueled speculation that they were together to spite Somizi Mhlongo after his divorce

YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has broken his silence following reports that he dated Moshe Ndiki's ex-lover, Phelo Bala. The star's statement comes after reports that Phelo used to spend nights at Lasizwe's house.

Lasizwe addressed rumours about dating Phelo Bala. Image: @lasizwe and phelobala

Source: Instagram

Did Lasizwe date Phelo Bala?

A lot is going on behind the scenes in the South African entertainment industry. Media personality Lasizwe has been on a mission to clear up some rumours about him circulating on social media. The star, who recently opened up about his beef with singer Langa Mavuso, also addressed the rumours about allegedly dating Phelo Bala.

Responding to the allegations made by Moshe Ndiki's ex-boyfriend Mzie about being with The Bala Family star after he was with Moshe, Lasizwe said the rumours were not true. Mzie claimed that Moshe Ndiki confided in him about Lasizwe and Phelo's relationship when they were still together.

Speaking during a viral episode of Drink or Tell the Truth, Lasizwe explained what happened between him and Phelo. He said:

"At the time, what happened was the broer was hitting me up, and I’m like, OK, what’s happening? I didn’t do anything with him. He’s never slept over at my house, as they say. Would I mind if he slept over? Why not? That’s my truth."

Who has Lasizwe dated?

Lasizwe tries to keep his love life away from social media. The star has allegedly dated social media influencer Jabu Brown. Although the YouTuber debunked the rumours, social media investigators brought receipts showing the two were indeed a couple.

Some fans even unearthed a picture of the alleged couple locking lips at a party.

Lasizwe also reportedly dated Mohale Motaung. The stars caused a buzz when they stepped out hand-in-hand at the 2022 Durban July. The news about the stars' relationship caused a buzz as many speculated that they were together to spite Somizi Mhlongo, who had just divorced Mohale Motaung. The couple even shared a steamy kiss that nearly broke the internet.

Lasizwe has finally opened up about dating Phelo Bala. Image: @phelobala

Source: Instagram

Moshe Ndiki admits he cheated on Mzie

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Moshe Ndiki recently shared some details about his failed relationship with Mzie and why they broke up in October 2024.

Social media has been buzzing since the interview of the former The Queen actor Moshe Ndiki on Engineer Your Life, where he unpacked what went down in his relationship with Mzie. The personality who previously opened up about his family accepting his sexuality admitted to having cheated on his ex-boyfriend Mzie after he had forgiven his infidelity ways multiple times.

