Lasizwe Dambuza revealed his fallout with Langa Mavuso, explaining that the singer arrived extremely late to Awkward Dates and went off script by referencing their past instead of pretending they didn’t know each other

During an interview, Lasizwe shared that he ultimately decided not to air the episode to maintain the show's integrity

Fans were shocked by the drama, with some speculating that Langa’s attitude was influenced by his friendship with Natasha, while others noted his past tensions with Somizi

Award-winning YouTuber Lasizwe Dambuza has spilled the tea about his fallout with singer Langa Mavuso. The star opened up during a recent interview, narrating what happened on the set of Awkward Dates.

Lasizwe revealed that he is beefing with Langa Mavuso. Image: @lasizwe and @langamav

Source: Instagram

What happened between Lasizwe and Langa Mavuso?

Lasizwe dropped a bomb about his relationship with Langa Mavuso. The star, who has been on several dates with celebrities like Minnie Dlamini, Khanyi Mbau, Toss, Mihlali Ndamase, Faith Nketsi and Linda Mtoba on his show Awkward Dates revealed why Langa's episode never saw the light of day.

The two are powerhouses in the SA entertainment industry. Lasizwe has been dominating the content creation industry for years, while Langa recently celebrated seven years in the music industry.

Speaking in a video clip shared on X by a user with the handle @6uhle Lasizwe said Langa was extremely late to the show, but the production team brushed it off. When he finally arrived, the singer went off script and instead of pretending like they never knew each other he kept referencing their past encounters. He said:

"First off he was extremely late and on top of that he still had to go and do his makeup, and then we waited close to like two hours and we were chilled and were like it happens. He then sat, we started shooting and he started attacking me on the date, he kept mentioning the things we have experienced in the past and the brief was to talk like we didn't know each other.

"So he kept referencing like, "I know you" and things like that. I then sat down and thought to myself that this episode was not gonna go up because I was not going to change what we had built as Awkward Dates."

Watch the video below:

Fans react to Lasizwe and Langa Mavuso's beef

Social media users seemed shocked that the stars have been beefing. Many said they never expected them to have a fallout. As expected, fans also shared thoughts, with some rallying behind Lasizwe.

@kuanele_ said:

"I did not expect that?? #DrinkOrTellTheTruth."

@felifeliMT commented:

"Was Lunga not nice to Lasizwe because he is friends with Natasha and Lasizwe and Natasha kinda had a fallout?"

@moo_maine wrote:

"Langa Ona le attitude tendency, I've seen him a few times."

@Starmalan added:

"I bet the date would have turned out differently if Langa was not gay. These guys don't like each other just like he had mini beef with Somizi."

@kabiwinter said:

"Dropped a bomb on us 😭🤚🏽"

