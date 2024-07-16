Singer Langa Mavuso recently celebrated seven years in the music industry by dropping a new single Best Friend

The star shared that the song embodied a hopeful nature toward love and the possibility of healing

Langa further mentioned that his fans and followers can look forward to an album that will be filled with authenticity and healing

Langa Mavuso released a new single 'Best Friend.' Image: @langamav

Source: Instagram

South African musician Langa Mavuso recently had something to celebrate and blessed his fans with new music for their souls.

Langa Mavuso drops new single, Best Friend

The All Of Me hitmaker has experienced a lot since losing his partner, Chef Lentswe Bhengu, in 2023.

Recently, the star, excited about headlining the Music in the Snow festival alongside top stars like Vusi Nova and the Jaziel Brothers, released a new single, Best Friend, on Friday, 5 July 2024.

According to Daily Sun, the singer released the song to celebrate his seventh anniversary in the music industry. Speaking to the publication, Mavuso shared that the song embodied a hopeful nature toward love and the possibility of healing.

He said:

"In the past seven years, I've received incredible support for my music and live performances. That's why "Best Friend" continues the sound I first explored on my debut album with tracks like Panther, All of Me, and Cheat Code. I've always aimed to convey emotional messages in a sincere and approachable manner."

Langa further mentioned that the release of the track was inspired by the idea of hoping for a new life and love, and he also noted that he would be releasing an album soon.

Mavuso said:

"Fans and supporters can anticipate an album filled with authenticity and healing, laying bare the journey of rediscovering oneself through truth, love, and faith. It invites listeners into the raw and often challenging process of finding inner peace and alignment."

Source: Briefly News