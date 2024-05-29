Langa Mavuso, the Jaziel Brothers, and Vusi Nova will perform at this year's Music In The Snow festival in the Hogsback Mountains

The festival, featuring a cocktail party, hike, main show, and Soulful Sunday, returns after a successful two-year run

Langa expressed excitement about headlining and performing new songs from his upcoming album, while festival organiser Mlindi Ntloko highlighted improvements based on attendee feedback

PAY ATTENTION: Leave your feedback about Briefly News. Fill in this short form. Help us serve you better!

Top South African stars Langa Mavuso, the Jaziel Brothers and Vusi Nova are among the musicians scheduled to perform at this year's Music In The Snow festival.

Langa Mavuso has shared what fans can expect at the 'Music in the Snow' festival. Image: @langamav and @vusinova1

Source: Instagram

Langa Mavuso on headlining the Music In The Snow festival

Music lovers are in for a treat as the Music In The Snow festival returns to the mystical Hogsback Mountains after a successful two-year run.

The festival promises to be full of fun activities, including a cocktail party on 26 July, a hike on the morning of 27 July and the main show in the afternoon. And a Soulful Sunday to conclude the festival.

Speaking to TimesLIVE about the Music In The Snow festival, singer Langa Mavuso said he is excited to be among the headliners. The star who will be gracing the show for the first time even promised to perform songs from his upcoming album. He said:

"This is probably going to be one of the first shows where we get to play the music from my new album, which comes out at the end of August."

Music In The Snow festival director shares more details

Festival organiser Mlindi Ntloko is excited to see how the festival has continued to grow over the years. He said they have been able to improve the festival because of the negative and positive feedback from attendees.

"We keep on learning from our attendees and use their feedback to make changes to the festival. We also learn from our partners, who play a pivotal role in the event."

Major League DJz to set Durban July on fire

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that The Major League DJz are among the many big names set to perform at the annual Durban July this year. The popular duo will be hosting their Balcony Mix Sessions.

Mzansi music lovers will be spoilt for choice at the much-awaited Durban July. The Major League DJz are ready to hit the stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News