The African National Congress is pulling out all the stops on Saturday as it hosts the Siyanqoba Rally, which is being described as the official after-party

The ruling party is confident it will remain in power and has encouraged South Africans to come out in their numbers to vote

The event will have a star-studded line-up of the likes of Khuli Chana, Kamo Mphele and others who are set to perform at the FNB Stadium in Soweto today

SOWETO - The African National Congress (ANC) is calling on South Africans to unite and vote as elections draw near.

ANC pulls out all the stops

This weekend marks the party's final push to rally support across the nation. On Saturday, the Siyanqoba Rally will be held in Soweto at the FNB stadium, featuring performances by Khuli Chana, Kamo Mphela, and other popular artists.

Described as the official after-party, the rally aims to energise voters and bolster the ANC's campaign efforts.

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed confidence in the party's chances of winning this year's general election.

"The ANC has run a very good campaign with a clear message, and we’ve been able to win the hearts and minds of people around the country. I remain confident of a convincing victory for the ANC."

Mzansi divided

As the general election in South Africa draws near, many people are confused about who to vote for. At the same time, others fear that no political party is fit to run the country.

Here are some of the reactions:

@nokkiegwebu joked:

"Did you remember to say goodbye?"

@Bigdog35301815 expressed:

"If you deliver on your promises, you wouldn't have to campaign and lie so much."

@Bokang_S20 said:

"Those people where you campaigned should have asked for one mattress or sofa; those dollars could make a difference in their lives."

@misteres7 explained:

"It's a fact. ANC needs help to run its organisation. And we now know they can't run a country."

@DianeM79 commented:

"I remain confident that this party will win, and it will be a conniving victory for the ANC."

@Nic_Ross_E shared:

"Great at campaigning. Great at talking. Great at dancing. Great at looting. Very bad at everything else."

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa confident in Siyanqoba rally

