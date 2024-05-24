The African National Congress's president, Cyril Ramaphosa, said his party is gearing up for the rally to be held in Soweto on 25 May

Addressing a crowd, he said the rally will show that the ruling party will win the elections once more

South Africans were adamant that the ANC would not emerge as clear victors in the upcoming general elections

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

Cyril Ramaphosa is certain the ANC would win the elections. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG – Cyril Ramaphosa believes the upcoming rally of the African National Congress will show the ruling power's strength.

ANC to win elections: Ramaphosa

SABC News said the rally will occur at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on 25 May. The Siyanqoba rally is the ANC's final attempt at swaying voters to its side for the 29 May general elections. Ramaphosa, addressing the crowd in Vilakazi Street, said the ANC would win.

"Whether they like it or not, the ANC will win. As I am standing here, I can already smell the sweet smell of victory," he said to a cheering crowd.

South Africans don't want ANC to win

Netizens on Facebook blasted Ramaphosa and the video of him campaigning for votes.

Keodirele Setlhare said:

"To fill up the stadiums doesn't mean you'll win elections."

Johnnie Johnstone said:

"30 years of ANC destruction, messed up municipalities, Eskom, water supply, Transnet, SAA, hospitals, harbours and pothole roads are evidence."

Enzo Romano said:

"Corruption, looting and failure is what represents the ANC. It's time to give the DA a chance."

Blessing Ngomane said:

"Those who don't see how destructive the ANC under Ramaphosa is don't love this country."

Michael Charles Blankenberg said:

"Yes, you'll win because you're in bed with the IEC."

Ramaphosa confident in election win

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Ramaphosa was confident that the ANC would win the upcoming elections and that he would get a second term.

Ramaphosa said the ruling party would return and made promises that he said the ANC would keep when they win.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News