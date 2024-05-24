SABC's former Chief Operations Officer Hlaudi Motsoeneng begged South Africans for votes in the upcoming election

Motsoeneng, who is the founder of the African Content Movement, will be contesting the upcoming general elections

He went viral for asking people to vote for his party, promising people prosperity if they vote for him

Tebogo Mokwena, a Briefly News current affairs journalist in Johannesburg, South Africa, has covered policy changes, the State of the Nation Address, politician-related news and elections at Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News for over seven years.

JOHANNESBURG—The SABC's former Chief Operations Officer, Hlaudi Motsoeneng, wants people to vote for his political party, the African Content Movement. He wanted votes so badly that he begged netizens for them.

Motsoeneng campaigns for votes

@ZANewsFlash posted a video of Motsoeneng asking people for votes. In the video, he addresses South Africans.

"People of South Africa, I'm begging you today to vote for ACM because I want to change your lives and make South Africa a prosperous country, a country with a future for our children. I beg you. Please vote for the African Content Movement. No other party will bring change. Only the African Content Movement will bring change. I beg you, please vote for the party," he said.

View the video here:

South Africans laugh at the video

Netizens cracked up after seeing the video and praised him, believing he could deliver if voted for on 29 May.

"Who advised him to speak Zulu?"

Shonisani said:

"Today SABC radios play 90% local because of this guy. He might not have the stamina when talking, but I don't doubt that he can deliver."

B said:

"People are really sleeping on this guy. I wonder why he never joined the ANC or any other party. The belief this man has in his ability to make change is infectious. We need such leaders who are resolute in what they want."

Ka_Ncalu said:

"We all need a Hlaudi in our life."

Thato Palesa asked:

"What will he give us? More content?"

Hlaudi Motsoeneng among politicians who lied about their qualifications

In another related article, Briefly News reported that Hlaudi Motsoeneng was listed among the politicians who lied about their qualifications.

Motsoeneng claimed he had a matric certificate after the SABC was criticized for hiring him as a COO despite his lack of qualifications.

