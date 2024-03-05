ANC Presses for New Leadership in Ekurhuleni After Council Brawl, SA Weighs In

The ANC is demanding change in Ekurhuleni's political leadership after a council meeting turned violent

A physical altercation disrupted a meeting to debate a no-confidence motion against the mayor

Citizens said they want stable leadership and are tired of the squabbling of power-hungry politicians

EKURHULENI- The African National Congress (ANC) in Ekurhuleni is demanding change.

The party wasted no time calling for a shake-up in the city's political leadership after chaos erupted at a council meeting last week.

Council debate turns physical

According to SABCNews, what was supposed to be a routine meeting turned into chaos when a physical altercation broke out between members of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and ANC.

The meeting that was called to debate a motion of no confidence against Executive Mayor Sivuyile Ngodwana was adjourned amid the chaos.

Ekurhuleni City in crisis

ANC Ekurhuleni’s Jongizizwe Dlabathi said there is an urgent need for stable leadership. He highlighted that the financial instability needs to be addressed to ensure the uninterrupted delivery of essential services to residents.

South Africans sound off

South Africans took to social media to share their thoughts. Many voiced concerns about the city's future under current leadership.

See some comments below:

Diehard De Classic said:

"The plan is to go back to DA."

Khomotso Sehloho wrote:

"The ANC will never govern Gauteng."

Kamo Jeremy stated:

"The ANC cannot continue working with bully EFF whatsoever, they must also remove EFF speaker as she is biased."

Phanuel Modima posted:

"EFF is nothing but disgusting."

Johnnie Johnstone commented:

"EFF is a violent and a lawless party. They just cannot behave themselves."

@TEEGEE added:

"The ANC can't continue working with the EFF criminals anymore and there is a need for a change. This EFF nonsense is not working for the people of that city."

