During his Christmas mass sermon, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba strongly criticised self-serving politicians. Image: Julian Stratenschulte

In his Christmas sermon, Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba strongly criticised corrupt politicians, accusing them of deceiving South Africans. He condemned their shameless intrusion into every aspect of society, emphasising the impact of their dishonesty.

Makgoba delivered the sermon at Saint George's Cathedral in Cape Town.

"It's alarming to acknowledge that our society has grown weary from falsehoods, corruption and incompetence to the point where seeking the truth no longer captivates us. We find ourselves ensnared by deception."

South Africans had mixed opinions on social media

Lebohang Paul expresses:

"A bishop calling out on greediness of rulers? That's a first."

Soja Man said:

"I would love to see Makgoba's struggle credentials."

Chulumanco Masina posted:

"He loves Cyril Ramaphosa."

2024 elections: Vavi blames dirty townships on corrupt leaders

Undoubtedly, the upcoming general elections are pivotal for South Africa's future. Zwelinzima Vavi says the absence of effective leadership is clear in municipalities nationwide, marked by impractical coalitions in major cities, according to eNCA.

Vavi goes on to say that Johannesburg, Tshwane and Nelson Mandela Bay residents endure ongoing instability, characterised by frequent mayoral changes and administrative challenges.

The Saftu general secretary says that the ANC has failed South Africa since the beginning of democracy.

"This is going to be a disaster for South Africa; we are on the brunt of neglect."

Cosatu dismisses Zuma's election announcement, SA divided

Cosatu has issued a response to ex-president Jacob Zuma's declaration that he won't actively support or cast a vote for the ANC in the forthcoming elections.

The spokesperson for the organisation, Matthew Parks, remarked that Zuma's choice appeared to stem from boredom and raised doubts about its logical consistency.

