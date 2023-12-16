President Cyril Ramaphosa boldly shut down detractors of the African National Congress (ANC)

Ramaphosa assured supporters that the ANC will not dip below 50% in the 2024 general elections

South Africans who have lost confidence in the ruling party are sceptical of Ramaphosa's election promise

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa said the party will get the majority vote in the upcoming elections. Image: Rodger Bosch

EKURHULENI - President Cyril Ramaphosa expressed unwavering confidence in the African National Congress (ANC) electoral performance at the upcoming 2024 polls.

Ramaphosa addresses ANC critics

Speaking at the 2019 manifesto review wrap-up in Ekurhuleni, Ramaphosa directly addressed detractors who are predicting ANC's decline below 50%. He firmly stated that such wishes would not be fulfilled, reported SABCNews.

ANC plans to secure majority vote

In the face of socio-economic challenges outlined in the manifesto review, Ramaphosa said the ANC remains resolute in its determination to secure over 50% of the vote in the upcoming elections.

Ramaphosa sought to convince sceptics by addressing distortions and lies propagated by detractors.

Ramaphosa highlights positives

He vehemently rejected the claim that nothing positive has occurred since 1994, countering the narrative that apartheid was preferable to the current state of affairs.

"Stating these successes is not a denial of the fact that there have not been setbacks and challenges, of course, we have had setbacks and challenges, those who do not have setbacks and challenges are those who sit on the sidelines and criticise."

The president's remarks sparked mixed reactions among South Africans and many mentioned the outcome they want from the 2024 elections.

Themba Tshepo said:

"I agree with you Mr President, it will be below 40%."

TEEGEE posted:

"All the opposition parties are saying the same thing. No party that is talking about the development of the country."

King D Man commented:

"Fair and square elections, the ANC will never win. Unless they do what they're capable of, which is being corrupt and doing what Zanu PF does then maybe they stand a chance."

Koketxo Modiba stated:

"Truth be told ANC will never lose power. Ya'll might argue all you want but you know the truth."

Lubabalo Moloi said:

"A delusional president who is always dreaming. The sooner he wakes up the better."

Mbalula says small parties are teaming against ANC

In another article, Briefy News reported that the Secretary-General of the African National Congress (ANC), Fikile Mbalula, spoke at the ANC's 2019 Manifesto Review rally in Rustenburg.

He accused beneficiaries of Black Economic Empowerment (BEE) of forming political parties to undermine the ANC.

