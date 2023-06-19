Helen Zille has made some serious accusations against the African National Congress

The Democratic Alliance federal chairperson said the ruling party was the embodiment of the new apartheid

Zille also took aim at the ANC for its Employment Equity Amendment Act which it claimed was a racial classification

DURBAN - Democratic Alliance (DA) Federal Chairperson Helen Zille has taken aim at the African National Congress (ANC), and she did not pull her punches.

Democratic Alliance Federal Chairperson Helen Zille has taken aim at the African National Congress.

Source: Getty Images

Speaking during the campaign to canvas support for the ward 11 by-elections in Newlands East, Durban Helen Zille said the ANC was the new apartheid, TimesLIVE reported.

Zille said:

“In this lifetime, we want to see the ANC going down. If we could defeat apartheid, we can defeat the ANC, which is now the new apartheid."

Helen Zille accuses ANC of racism with Employment Equity Amendment Act

Zille also called the governing party racist, claiming the ANC was engaged in race classification by reserving jobs for certain races.

The DA federal chairperson was referring to the draft regulations for the Employment Equity Amendment Act, which the ANC claimed would help democratise society at all levels, The Citizen reported.

Zille accused:

“They destroy government with this, and the now want to destroy everything with this racist nonsense. We fought racist nonsense once we can fight it again."

DA celebrates cadre deployment victory against the ANC, says list should be released soon

Previously, Briefly News reported that the Democratic Alliance is celebrating victory as the Gauteng High Court has dismissed the ANC's latest bid to seal up its cadre deployment list.

News24 reveals that the DA had succeeded in a February court attempt to make the ruling part release the complete records of the cadre deployment committee since 1 January 2013, when President Cyril Ramaphosa became its chairperson.

Leading the DA's campaign against the ANC cadre deployment policy is MP Leon Schreiber who said:

"The fact that the ANC fought tooth and nail to hide these records from the public suggests that the documents will, for the very first time, expose Ramaphosa's personal complicity in state capture and corruption as cadre deployment chairman."

