Afriforum is gunning for the EFF and party leader Julius Malema for the 'Kill the Boer' struggle song

The civil rights organisation said that its SCA appeal of the hate speech ruling is a strategy to oppose Malema's "racist and polarising" actions

Afriforum's CEO, Kallie Kriel, is confident that the organisation has a strong case against the EFF leader

CENTURION - Civil rights organisation Afriforum is heading to the Supreme Court of Appeal to challenge the Equality Court's ruling that the EFF's finding of Kill the Boer does not constitute hate speech.

Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema reignited the organisation's challenge after singing the struggle song at the EFF's 10th-anniversary celebration at the FNB stadium.

Speaking on the civil rights organisation's 4 September date with the SCA, Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel said that the case forms part of a strategy to oppose Malema's "racist and polarising" actions, TimesLIVE reported.

AfriForum confident about SCA bid against Julius Malema

Aside from approaching the SCA, the CEO said AfriForum will also approach the Constitutional Court if it has to.

Kriel is confident that the organisation has a strong case against Malema but is making contingency plans if the courts rule against them.

Kriel said:

"Should the South African courts find it is acceptable for Malema to sing songs that incite genocide against minorities, AfriForum will pursue the case internationally."

Opposition parties have also started taking legal action against the EFF and the party's leader. Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenwald open a criminal case against Malema on Monday, 31 July, while DA leader John Steenhuisen has promised to lay charges with the UNHRC on the party's youtube channel.

@WatuJayP said:

"Fully understand the origins of the song. Unfortunately, I have no sympathy for Julius Malema and @EFFSouthAfrica."

@truthsalovesa claimed:

"I'll give Malema this. Any publicity is good publicity. When we're you gonna give him airtime without this stunt? BRAVO"

@AL4801155280290 suggested:

Cool. Break their bank. SCA, ConCourt, back to the BS SAHRC, the Equality Court and the UNRC. If one white man was to sing that song in reverse, he would be found guilty and made to pay min R500000k. "Kill the Boer" is hate speech."

@Botshel00375697 criticised:

"The judiciary @OCJ_RSA and @SCA_ZA has become a disgrace since Ramaphosa's regime took over. The majority of them are corrupted."

