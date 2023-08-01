SA Slams Government for Sponsoring Kelly Khumalo’s Gospel Explosion Show Amid Senzo Meyiwa Trial
- Netizens are angry after Kelly Khumalo gained government's sponsorship for her highly anticipated Gospel Explosion concert
- Khumalo shared the poster for her upcoming event, which will take place on 26 August
- She recently got canned from performing at the Tribute To Women festival in Johannesburg because of her involvement in Senzo Meyiwa's murder trial
As Kelly Khumalo gears up for her highly anticipated Gospel Explosion, Mzansi has slammed the government for being one of her sponsors.
Netizens drag government for sponsoring Kelly Khumalo's event
With Kelly Khumalo's name dominating the headlines, calls have been mounting for her to take the witness stand in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial.
But Kelly is booked and busy and minding her own business. She recently shared the poster for her upcoming Gospel Explosion concert, but netizens could not help but notice that the government is one of her sponsors.
A Twitter user, @ChrisExcel102 said:
"How is the Department of Arts and Culture sponsoring an event with a criminal who’s still under investigation for a murder case? This is our tax money... Zizi Kodwa must respect us."
Netizens weigh in on the revelation, disapprove of government's move
Taking to the comments section, netizens said they disapprove of having the Department of Sports, Art and Culture as Kelly's sponsor.
@NhlanhlaMashi16 said:
"Cancel her music once and for all."
@KTlakame said:
"Very disappointed with Department of Arts and Culture, this is nonsense."
@Bhononos1 said:
"Government have a soft spot for women and this is a clear sign that 'cancel culture' only applies to men."
@Elmon_jnr said:
"It’s only men that get cancelled when they’re being investigated."
Tribute To Women festival drops Kelly from its lineup
Kelly dominated headlines after she got dropped from an upcoming event dedicated to women, called the Tribute To Women festival.
In a statement announcing their decision to sack Kelly Khumalo from the lineup, they expressed concern over the negative comments and reception from festivalgoers.
Khumalo was due to perform at the upcoming on 12 August alongside the likes of Nkosazana Daughter, Kabza De Small, Mafikizolo and many other SA acts.
Kelly Khumalo applauds Julius Malema following 10th anniversary celebration tour
In more entertainment news from Briefly News, Kelly Khumalo applauded Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) president Julius Malema.
While social media criticised the political leader over his celebrations, Kelly considered praising him following the rally.
