Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has taken to his Twitter page to shower Somizi Mhlongo and Rami Chuene with praise

The minister said the seasoned Mzansi stars showed off their unmatched hosting skills at the Mama Afrika Festival

The fun-filled event which was graced by some of Africa's best performers took place on 23 April 2023 at Freedom Park Pretoria venue

The newly appointed Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa has been doing his best to ensure that he keeps in touch with the showbiz industry.

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa applauded Somizi and Rami Chuene for their hosting skills. Image: Getty Images and @somizi

Source: UGC

Kodwa has been hailed by South Africans for taking his ministerial role seriously and ensuring that there are some noticeable changes in the industry since he took over the industry.

Minister Zizi Kodwa gives Somizi and Rami Chuene their flowers after hosting the Mama Afrika Festival

Somizi Mhlongo and Rami Chuene re top South African entertainers who needs no introduction. The stars reminded peeps why they are listed among the best celebrities the country have ever produced after hosting a cultural festival over the weekend.

According to the Mama Afrika Festival website, Somizi and the Scandal! actress were the host of the highly-anticipated event. Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Zizi Kodwa was among those who attended the event and he has nothing but respect for the two.

Taking to his official Twitter page, Kodwa said the stars did what they do best at the event. He wrote:

"Great hosting of MAMA AFRIKA yesterday by @ramichuene & @somizi. Mama Africa Festival uses Arts to unite Africa. talents. They became a live & online cultural experience at Freedom Park, producing an artistic short films, making use of poetry, dialogue, music, many more."

Zizi Kodwa's followers impressed by hands-on minister for attending Mama Afrika Festival

Zizi Kodwa hit the ground running following his appointment. Fans love how he is involved in the industry and even attends events.

Reacting to his post, many urged him to keep ensuring that those in the industry get the recognition they deserve.

@JmMashaoj said:

"You're having fun, can you please employ me? I'm tired of being a medical doctor."

@Tlai2 added:

"Good work minister... rea bona ubusy doing good work."

@truthloveryes commented:

"Just vibes. Post real sport development. Post infrastructure development in impoverished communities. Post school sport development. Or nah? That's real work. Where's the fun in that? Just vibes."

Minister Zizi Kodwa celebrates Grammy Awards winners with a lush event

The minister is taking extra measures to ensure that those who excel in the industry are celebrated. According to The South African, the minister, alongside some industry heavyweights, celebrated DJ Black Coffee, Zakes Bantwini, Nomcebo Zikode and others. He said:

"We gathered to honor our own legends who have continued to fly our flag internationally with excellence. We celebrate and recognise South African Grammy Award winners."

