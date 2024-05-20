Michael Burry's wife and kids: A peek at the investor's private life

Michael Burry is an American investor and hedge fund manager. He is widely recognised for predicting and profiting from the subprime mortgage crisis, a story immortalised in The Big Short film adaptation. In addition, Burry also founded and ran the hedge fund Scion Capital from 2000 to 2008. But beyond being a financial genius, he is a doting husband and dad. So, who is Michael Burry's wife?

Michael Burry posing for a portrait in 2010 (L). The investor analysing financial markets in his office (R). Photo: Tony Avelar via Getty Images (modified by author)

Burry’s ability to see what others often miss has placed him among the financial market's big players. However, behind the successful investor is his wife, who he has primarily kept from the limelight. Therefore, little information is known about the celebrity spouse. We have defied the odds to reveal lesser-known facts about Michael Burry’s family.

Full name Michael James Burry Famous as Michael Burry Gender Male Date of birth 19 June 1971 Age 52 years old (2024) Zodiac sign Gemini Birthplace San Jose, California, USA Current residence Saratoga, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Rusyn Religion Christianity Alma mater University of California, Vanderbilt University Height 5’6’’ (168 cm) Weight 75 kg (165 lbs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Sexuality Straight Marital status Married Children 2 Profession Investor, hedge fund manager Net worth $300 million Social media X (Twitter)

Who is Michael Burry's wife?

According to Vanity Fair, Burry has been married twice. His first wife was of Korean descent, while his second is Vietnamese-American.

Nonetheless, the identity of the two women remains a mystery as the hedge fund manager prefers to keep his personal life private.

Michael Burry during The Big Short New York premiere in 2015. Photo: Jim Spellman

How did Michael Burry meet his wife?

As documented on Goodreads, James met his current wife through an online dating site. The businessman narrates the experience, saying:

I met my wife through Match.com. My profile said, ‘I am a medical student with only one eye, an awkward social manner, and $145,000 in student loans.' She wrote back, ‘You are just what I have been looking for.

Impressed with Michael's honesty, his wife decided to link up with him and give their relationship a chance.

Does Michael Burry have kids?

The notoriously private couple lives with their two children in Saratoga, California, USA. The investor has kept information about his sons under wraps.

What condition does Michael Burry's son have?

One of the investor’s sons, Nicholas, had a slow development in arts, which sparked worry in his mother. This concern led the duo to have the boy checked.

He was later diagnosed with Asperger’s syndrome. James did not believe the news until his wife gave him a book related to his child’s condition for him to read. To his surprise, he realised he had the same condition.

According to AmoMama, the hedge fund manager explained his son’s condition and how it reflected on him.

I hated reading a book that told me who I was. I thought I was different, but this book said I was the same as others. My wife and I were a typical Asperger’s couple, and we had an Asperger’s son.

Michael Burry, former head of Scion Capital Group LLC, posing for a portrait in 2010. Photo: Tony Avelar

Who is Michael Burry?

Funded by his inheritance and loans from his family, Burry started the hedge fund Scion Capital in November 2000. By the end of 2004, he managed $600 million thanks to his knack for thorough financial analysis.

In early 2007, Michael’s prediction that the real estate bubble would collapse proved correct, earning him good fortune. In 2008, he closed the hedge fund to focus on his investments. During the eight years the company ran, it recorded returns of 489.34%.

In 2013, James reopened the company under a new name, Scion Asset Management, which was approved by the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC). However, he focused on investing in gold, water, and farmland.

The Big Short Film

Charles Randolph co-wrote this 2015 crime comedy-drama film based on Michael Lewis's book The Big Short: Inside the Doomsday Machine.

The film depicts how the U.S. housing bubble triggered the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Christian Bale portrays Michael, who makes a long-term bet exceeding $1 billion, yielding over $2.69 billion in profit.

Michael Burry at The Big Short New York premiere at Ziegfeld Theater in 2015. Photo: Jim Spellman

How old is Michael Burry?

Michael James Burry (aged 52 as of 2024) was born on 19 June 1971 in San Jose, California, USA. He has Rusyn ancestry. At the age of two, the investor lost his left eye to a rare form of cancer, retinoblastoma. He has had a prosthetic eye ever since.

As a teenager, James attended Santa Teresa High School. He studied pre-med and economics at the University of California, earned an MD degree from the Vanderbilt University of Medicine, and started but did not complete his residency in pathology at Stanford University Medical Centre.

In his free time, Michael worked on his hobby, financial investing. Despite not being a practising physician, he has kept his license active with the Medical Board of California.

What is Michael Burry’s net worth?

Celebrity Net Worth estimates Burry’s net worth to be $300,000. His wealth was significantly bolstered during the 2007 to 2010 subprime mortgage crisis. James bagged a personal fortune of $100 million and an impressive $700 million for Scion Capital’s investors.

What does Michael Burry do now?

Michael is still an active investor and hedge fund manager. He continues to make predictions about the U.S. economy and executes investments carefully.

Michael Burry working in his California office in 2010 (L). The businessman during a 2010 interview (R). Photo: Tony Avelar via Getty Images (modified by author)

Burry's technical analysis and ability to remain unaffected by trending market sentiments make him an asset to the country’s investment community.

Michael Burry's wife and kids have one of the most grounded and private lifestyles despite their association with a celebrity. A renowned investor and hedge fund manager, Burry is considered a genius at deciphering complex financial markets.

