Patricia Southall's net worth, age, children, husband, height, career, profiles

Who is Patricia Southall? Popularly known as Pat, Patricia Annette Smith is the founder and CEO of Treasure You, a charity organisation based in America. The ex-wife of actor and comedian Martin Lawrence is also a former beauty pageant winner who became Miss Virginia in 1993.

Patricia Southall attends the 2015 Miss Universe Pageant at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino on 20th December 2015, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

What is Patricia Southall's net worth? The model, producer and entrepreneur has a net worth of $500k as of 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the 51-year-old mother of four, who is also the establisher of PESC and Pat Smith Enterprises.

Patricia Southall's profiles

Full name: Patricia Annette Southall

Nickname: Pat

Gender: Female

Date of birth: 17th December 1970

Patricia Southall's age: 51 years old (as of 2021)

Zodiac sign: Sagittarius

Place of birth: Chesapeake, Virginia

Current residence: Los Angeles, USA

Nationality: American

Ethnicity: African-American

Religion: Christianity

Height in feet: 5' 5"

Height in centimetres: 165

Weight in pounds: 110

Weight in kilograms: 50

Eye colour: Brown

Hair colour: Black

Parents: Henry and Mildred Southall

Siblings: Pam Southhall

Marital status: Separated

Ex-husbands: Martin Lawrence (1995- 1997), Emmit James Smith (2000-2020)

Children: 4

Education: Western Branch High School and James Madison University

Occupation: Model, actress and entrepreneur

Net worth: $500,000

Patricia Southall's Instagram: @patsmithty

Patricia Southall's biography

The African-American activist and actress was born on 17th December 1970 in Chesapeake, Virginia, United States. How old is Patricia Southall? The philanthropist is 51 years old as of 2021.

She was raised by her parents alongside her twin sister Pam Southall. Patricia Southall's parents are Henry and Mildred Southall.

Education

Patt attended Western Branch High School for her high school studies. Later she proceeded to James Madison University, where she attained a bachelor's degree in Journalism.

Career

Emmitt Smith and wife Patricia Southall attend MAXIM Magazine kick off Super Bowl weekend at Grand Opening of Stone Rose at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess Resort. Photo: Michael Buckner

Patricia began her modelling career in 1993 when she competed in the Virginia beauty pageant and won the title of Miss Virginia, USA. She also competed in the Miss USA pageant the following year, winning second place in 1994.

Today, Pat is a successful model, spokesperson, producer, author and activist by profession. In addition, she is a famous humanitarian running a charitable organisation titled Treasure You together with her former husband, Emmitt Smith.

Besides philanthropy, she is also an accomplished writer. The activist published her book titled "Second Chances" in 2016, and this book shares the truths about women and encourages them to recommit their destinies. The model has also worked as a presenter at The Annual 1995 ShoWest Awards.

The well-known spokesperson has also built a reputation for herself as a producer and actress in the film industry with various acting credits. Here are Patricia Southall's movies and TV shows she has been featured in:

Halfway point as Justin

as Justin Beverly Hills, 90210 as Receptionist

as Receptionist The Wayne Bros as Jasmine

The actress has also made appearances in several television shows as herself. They include

Canal street

Dr Phil

The Talk

Good Morning America

Emmitt Smith: Celebrity Dream 2015

Praise the Lord: A Night of Amazing Women

20th Annual Trumpet Awards

ESPN SportsCentury

Patricia Southall's husband

Who is Patricia Southall married to? The actress is currently single. However, she was previously married to Emmitt James Smith, a former American footballer. The ex-spouses met in 1998 and soon after started dating. Patricia and Emmitt married in April 2000.

Unfortunately, the couple decided to call it quits and ended their two decades of marriage via a joint public post shared on their social media platforms.

Why is Emmitt Smith divorcing? According to a YouTube video titled, The reason ex-NFL player Emmitt Smith's wife wanted out of marriage now, she felt like the second person in the marriage while her husband was the centre of attention.

How many kids do Pat and Emmitt Smith have? They are blessed with three children.

Before her union with Emmitt, the TV star was initially married to a renowned actor and producer, Lawrence Martin. Still, their marriage ended barely two years after exchanging their vows in 1995. Nevertheless, they are blessed with one child whom they welcomed on 15th January 1996.

Patricia Southall's children

The former beauty queen is a mother of four children, and they include; Emmitt James Smith IV (2002), Skylar Elizabeth (2003), Elijah Alexander James (2010) and Jasmine Page Lawrence (1996), her daughter from her first union with, Martin Lawrence.

Physical appearance

The activist with two of his children. Photo: @patsmithty

Patricia Southall's height is 5 feet and 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs around 110 pounds (50 kgs). Patricia Southall's eyes are dark brown, and her hair is black.

Patricia Southall's photos

The former Miss Virginia beauty queen has posed with several agencies and taken beautiful photos, including her family memories evident in different photo libraries. Patricia Southall's pictures include; images of her children, parents, ex-husbands, and pictures of herself attending various occasions.

Patricia Southall wanted to become a beauty queen at an early age, and she accomplished that. Throughout her life, she has also had numerous charity works done. Notably, the Treasure You foundation offers assistance to women in America.

