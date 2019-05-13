Top 12 free advertising and classified sites in South Africa

Two decades ago, television, radio, and print adverts were the primary methods businesses used to market their products. Recent technological advancements have made marketing easier and cheaper. Today, free advertising sites in South Africa are arguably more effective than print media, radio, and television

Online advertising in South Africa and beyond has evolved over the years. There are several free advertising sites in South Africa to market a brand or business without breaking the bank.

Free advertising and classified sites in South Africa

Understanding web analytics is the secret to getting the best results when advertising online. If you are using free advertising sites for small businesses, you must know a bit about on-site data.

On-site data includes the number of visitors, average time spent by each user, visits per page, bounce rate, events, and the number of pages visited. The best sites have impressive on-site data.

12. HotFrog SA

HotFrog SA is among the top advertising sites in South Africa. The website is owned by Locafy, a company that operates in 44 countries. It has assisted numerous businesses in reaching new customers. Small and medium enterprises can use the platform to create demand for their businesses.

11. Ananzi SA

Ananzi SA is a platform owned by Ananzi (Pty) Ltd. It is a search engine for South Africa's classified adverts. Individuals and businesses have been using Ananzi SA since 2000.

The platform is devoted to South African websites. The relevant officials individually vet sites wishing to market themselves on the platform to ascertain they are South African.

10. Class Ads

Class Ads is one of the popular advertising sites in South Africa. The categories available on this platform are automotive, COVID-19 supplies, boats, kids, business and equipment, fashion, and electronics.

Class Ads was founded in 2017. Buying and selling items is fast and easy, and no registration is required. Buyers are required to contact the seller via email or mobile phone number.

9. Afribaba SA

Afribaba SA is an online classified ads site for individuals and businesses. You can find new and used items on this platform.

The site is simple and easy to navigate. It is also smartphone-friendly. You can buy, bargain, rent, or sell anything on this website.

8. Booc SA

You can find dating services on Booc South Africa. Besides finding a partner, you can buy or sell real estate, cars, courses, animals, or anything you wish.

To post an advert, list it on the site and wait for offers from potential buyers. If you wish to purchase something, search for it, then make offers to sellers.

7. Howzit SA

Did you know you can find almost anything on Howzit SA? Howzit is free, and users can sell whatever they like.

You can find anything ranging from antiques and jewellery to cars, office supplies, electronics, farm supplies, and building materials. The site is user-friendly. You can post your ad without needing assistance.

6. Public Ads SA

One of the commonly used free classified sites in South Africa is Public Ads. The platform was launched in 2009 and has helped millions of people and small businesses since then.

Over 280,000 adverts are viewed each month. The platform aims to help individuals and businesses turn unwanted stuff into cash in the fastest and easiest manner.

5. Locanto SA

Through Locanto South Africa, many people have started new careers with the job exchange option, bought cars, found new homes, and much more. The platform works similarly to the ads in local newspapers.

You cannot compare the Locanto vs. newspaper advertising rates in South Africa. Many small businesses find the latter pricey, while Locanto is 100% free of charge. To post a free classified advert, select your city, then follow the prompts.

4. Ads Africa

Ads Africa is sometimes referred to as free Ads Africa. The mother company of Ads Africa operates in multiple other nations, including Argentina, Venezuela, Australia, the USA, Pakistan, Mexico, Nigeria, and Peru.

To post an advert, you must first select the category of the item, describe it, attach pictures, and enter your contact details. The platform is pretty easy to use.

3. Yep!

Yellow Pages South Africa announced its move to Yep! The process is still ongoing. Yep! is a digital marketplace that provides feasible solutions to help grow and enhance local businesses.

The platform allows you to search and request services from trusted and vetted enterprises within the country. The platform has an easy-to-use store builder that allows clients to create a unique and customised online store for their businesses.

A laptop and DSR camera on a concrete table. Photo: pexels.com, @Leeloo Thefirst

Source: UGC

2. Junk Mail South Africa

If you are looking for sites like Gumtree in South Africa, check out Junk Mail SA. The platform recently marked its 30th year of operation.

The site is among the leading free classified online platforms. You can place a free ad and start selling in minutes. If you are looking for something, find it on the Junk Mail market.

1. Gumtree SA

The slogan 'Put it on Gumtree’ is pretty common in SA. Gumtree SA is a site that allows free ads posting for South Africans. The platform provides free online classifieds, including live listings. You need to create an account and log in to list an ad on the site.

The site was launched in 2005 and is a subsidiary of a well-established international brand. In 2013, it was named South Africa’s sixth-largest classified site. It has assisted millions of people in buying and sell millions of things.

Which are the top 10 free advertising sites in South Africa?

The top 10 sites include Gumtree SA, Junk Mail South Africa, Yep!, Ads Africa, Locanto SA, Public Ads SA, Howzit SA, Booc SA, Afribaba SA, and Class Ads.

Where can I advertise for free in South Africa?

Some of the free classified ads sites are Gumtree SA, Junk Mail South Africa, Yep!, Ads Africa, Locanto SA, Public Ads SA, Howzit SA, Booc SA, Afribaba SA, Class Ads, HotFrog SA, and Ananzi SA.

What website can I advertise for free in South Africa?

You can advertise on Gumtree SA, Junk Mail South Africa, Yep!, Ads Africa, Locanto SA, Public Ads SA, Howzit SA, Booc SA, Afribaba SA, Class Ads, HotFrog SA, or Ananzi SA.

How can I post ads for free online?

You can choose your preferred website and visit it using an internet-enabled device. Next, follow the requisite steps to publish your advert.

Free advertising sites in South Africa have helped numerous individuals and businesses grow. Through these platforms, people have accessed a wider customer base.

